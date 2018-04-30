Earlier this month, Ford outlined its new product strategy, which will focus on crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, and will remove slow-selling sedans and hatchbacks to boost profitability. The Blue oval brand will eliminate the C-Max, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus from its U.S. lineup, but will offer its customers ST-badged high performance SUVs. However, if you live in Europe, don’t count on seeing hot SUVs from the Dearborn automaker in your local showroom.

Quoting Ford UK boss, Autocar reports Ford has no plans to bring its ST SUVs to the Old continent, because European customers are not interested in high performance non-premium high-riding models. “All our research shows buyers want a combination of the sporty ST styling with a more luxurious feel to it, from the interior finish to the engine package,” Andy Barratt explains.

Simply said, Ford won’t sell fully-fledged ST crossovers and SUVs in Europe, but will instead focus on ST Line versions of its existing models, because the premium customers pay to upgrade from the lower trim levels makes a good business case for the manufacturer.

“The customer will always have the casting vote,” Barratt says. “If the demand is there, it is unlikely we’ll resist it. But we already have plenty of evidence that ST-Line is the way to go. The Kuga (known as Escape in the United States) has led the way on this and the Fiesta is following suit. Customers are stepping up from Zetec trims and that’s good business.”

On the U.S. market, Ford is now selling the Edge ST, which comes with a 2.7-liter biturbo V6, generating 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) of torque. It is the first crossover/SUV model from the brand to use ST performance branding. In Europe, the sportiest Edge available today is the Edge ST Line, which replaced the previous Edge Sport trim.

