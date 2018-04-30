General Motors has filed a new trademark application for a logo of the GM Defense department, which can be used for “motor land vehicles, namely, hydrogen powered vehicles, fuel cell powered vehicles” and more. If you are unfamiliar with the GM Defense, it’s the manufacturer’s military unit that is rumored to be resurrected soon.

Back in October last year, it was reported the American automotive giant has plans to bring back to life its military department and build three hydrogen vehicles for the U.S. army. While nothing is confirmed at the moment, this new trademark application fuels the rumors even further, and GM Inside News shares preliminary details about the project.

More recent GM trademarks: General Motors Trademarks 'Tribute' Nameplate

According to the online publication, General Motors is working on a Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure (SURUS), which is basically a heavy duty chassis that will be designed as a foundation of different military, and probably commercial, vehicles, using a single propulsion system integrated into different bodies. It is believed the platform will also allow for some autonomous functions. Currently, GM is in discussion with the Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center about the architecture’s capabilities.

“This new business structure will enhance GM’s productivity, agility and affordability in a very dynamic customer environment,” Charlie Freese, overseeing the GM Defense project, told Automotive News back in October last year. “Our goal is to make it simpler and more seamless to do business with General Motors. This is our commercial fuel cell solution that we think will solve real-world, near-term problems.”

Founded in 1950 by General Motors, the GM Defense division was sold to General Dynamics in 2003 for $1.1 billion and is now part of the General Dynamics Land Systems division. According to Automotive News, GM wants to focus the revived military department on "helping GM better anticipate and react to the diverse needs of global aerospace and defense customers."

Source: GM Inside News and Automotive News