It’s almost as badass as its Blue Oval competition, except for a few things.
After Nissan filed patent for the name "Off-Roader" last month, we speculated that it won’t be long before it launches a contender against the Ford Ranger Raptor. Well, the Japanese automaker didn’t let us down, and has launched the Navara Off-Roader AT32 at the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, United Kingdom. It looks like it’s ready to go head-to-head with its Blue Oval rival and other sporty pickup trucks, except for a few rather important things.
The Navara Off-Roader AT32 is developed with Arctic Trucks – an Icelandic company that specializes in building hardcore 4WD vehicles that can virtually go anywhere. "AT" represents the company name, while "32" stands for the performance pickup’s 32-inch tires that wrap around its 17-inch alloy rims, which the off-road company designed itself. Nissan also mentioned that the tires are specifically picked for excellent off- and on-road performance.
A custom suspension is added to the Off-Roader AT32, raising its ground clearance to 9.6 inches (24.3 centimeters), as compared to the regular Navara’s 8.8 inches (22.3 centimeters). In comparison to the Ranger Raptor, though, Nissan’s contender is 1.5 inches lower.
What the Off-Roader AT32 lacks in ground clearance is aptly compensated for by its 35-degree maximum approach angle – 2.5 degrees steeper than that of the Ranger Raptor.
A front differential lock and a snorkel are also available as options for customers who like ultimate off-roading capability. The latter can increase the Off-Roader AT32’s wading depth to 31.5 inches, and improve engine protection against dust and water ingress. The front differential lock, on the other hand, can work hand-in-hand with the standard rear differential lock for added traction on different types of surfaces. Other upgrades include bulging fender flares to complement the pickup’s towering height, and full underside protection for key mechanical components.
While the visual and performance toys of the Off-Roader AT32 look promising, Nissan didn’t mention any update to its 2.3-liter biturbo diesel engine. By the looks of it, the current standard 4WD Navara’s output of 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque will be carried over. These numbers are a bit less compared to the Ranger Raptor’s 210 hp (157 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.
Advanced technologies from the standard Navaras are also carried over to the new performance pickup truck. These include Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Around View Monitor.
The Navara Off-Roader AT32 is slated towards the European market and will come as an enhancement to the standard Navara Double Cab. Nissan didn’t disclose if it will be sold in the United States and the rest of the world, but if it does (together with the Ranger Raptor), it will be an exciting slugfest between sporty pickup trucks.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32
Tougher than ever: Nissan launches Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 at the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Show
- Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is Nissan’s first ever pan-European pickup developed with a partner brand
- Enhanced capability off-road thanks to raised ride height, front differential locker and larger off-road tyres
- Bespoke components added by respected extreme 4WD vehicle brand Arctic Trucks
- Debuting at the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK on April 24
Birmingham, UK (April 24, 2018) – Nissan is taking performance of its ‘tough and smart’ pickup to a new extreme with the launch of the Navara OFF-ROADER AT32.
It is the first time a Navara has been developed with a partner brand for pan-European markets. The newcomer has made its motor show debut at The Commercial Vehicle Show at The NEC, Birmingham.
The Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is the most capable Navara ever. Standard features include bespoke suspension that increases ride height by 20mm, full protection of key underbody components and larger off-road tyres. For the ultimate performance, optional extras include a snorkel to improve wading depth and a front differential locker.
The vehicle is engineered by Arctic Trucks, the highly respected Icelandic company which specialises in building 4WD vehicles to take on the world’s harshest terrains. AT stands for Arctic Trucks and 32 represents the diameter of each off-road tyre in inches. Using the 2016 International Pickup Award and 2017 Fleet World Magazine Best Pickup as its starting point, the Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 enhancements are available on different combinations of the Navara Double Cab.
Visually, the most substantial upgrade is to the Navara’s suspension, which has been raised to optimise performance and create additional ground clearance. That is now 243mm, compared with 223mm on the standard Navara. Maximum approach angle has been increased to 35° (up from 30.4°), while breakover angle is now 24° (up from 22.2°).
Other obvious enhancements include the dramatic wheel arch extensions, designed to amplify the new taller stance and offer greater protection of the bodywork during extreme off-roading. Hidden from view are underbody protection plates covering the engine, transmission, propeller and fuel tank.
The 17-inch alloys are designed by Arctic Trucks, while the 32-inch tyres have been selected specifically to improve off-road traction while maintaining excellent on-road performance. Such a large tyre diameter allows the driver to reduce the pressure to further boost traction, for example, in soft sand or snow.
With 20mm extra ground clearance and larger tyres, overall vehicle height is increased by 40mm.
For customers seeking the ultimate in off-road ability, a snorkel and front differential lock are available as optional extras.
The snorkel is attached to the A-pillar and will boost wading depth to 800mm – 200mm more than the standard Navara. It will also improve the air intake and protect the engine from heavy dust and water ingress. The front differential locker, working in tandem with the standard Navara’s rear differential locker, will provide the best possible traction on every type of surface.
The new features will complement the Navara’s on-board suite of advanced technologies. Standard equipment includes Hill Start Assist, Hill Decent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Intelligent Around View Monitor.
As with every Nissan LCV, the Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 comes with an industry-leading five-year / 100,000 miles warranty, plus Arctic Trucks’ five-year warranty on the new components.
Alex Smith, Managing Director, Nissan GB, said: “The Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is the most capable Navara we’ve ever sold, and the CV Show is the perfect location for its debut. We believe the mix of enhanced off-road ability and upgraded exterior features will appeal to a new audience of both professional and recreational pickup customers.”