After Nissan filed patent for the name "Off-Roader" last month, we speculated that it won’t be long before it launches a contender against the Ford Ranger Raptor. Well, the Japanese automaker didn’t let us down, and has launched the Navara Off-Roader AT32 at the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, United Kingdom. It looks like it’s ready to go head-to-head with its Blue Oval rival and other sporty pickup trucks, except for a few rather important things.

The Navara Off-Roader AT32 is developed with Arctic Trucks – an Icelandic company that specializes in building hardcore 4WD vehicles that can virtually go anywhere. "AT" represents the company name, while "32" stands for the performance pickup’s 32-inch tires that wrap around its 17-inch alloy rims, which the off-road company designed itself. Nissan also mentioned that the tires are specifically picked for excellent off- and on-road performance.

A custom suspension is added to the Off-Roader AT32, raising its ground clearance to 9.6 inches (24.3 centimeters), as compared to the regular Navara’s 8.8 inches (22.3 centimeters). In comparison to the Ranger Raptor, though, Nissan’s contender is 1.5 inches lower.

What the Off-Roader AT32 lacks in ground clearance is aptly compensated for by its 35-degree maximum approach angle – 2.5 degrees steeper than that of the Ranger Raptor.

A front differential lock and a snorkel are also available as options for customers who like ultimate off-roading capability. The latter can increase the Off-Roader AT32’s wading depth to 31.5 inches, and improve engine protection against dust and water ingress. The front differential lock, on the other hand, can work hand-in-hand with the standard rear differential lock for added traction on different types of surfaces. Other upgrades include bulging fender flares to complement the pickup’s towering height, and full underside protection for key mechanical components.

While the visual and performance toys of the Off-Roader AT32 look promising, Nissan didn’t mention any update to its 2.3-liter biturbo diesel engine. By the looks of it, the current standard 4WD Navara’s output of 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque will be carried over. These numbers are a bit less compared to the Ranger Raptor’s 210 hp (157 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.

Advanced technologies from the standard Navaras are also carried over to the new performance pickup truck. These include Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

The Navara Off-Roader AT32 is slated towards the European market and will come as an enhancement to the standard Navara Double Cab. Nissan didn’t disclose if it will be sold in the United States and the rest of the world, but if it does (together with the Ranger Raptor), it will be an exciting slugfest between sporty pickup trucks.

