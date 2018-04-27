Art cars are not new. Artists use the automobile as a blank canvas for both beautiful and exciting works of art. No two are alike, and that’s the beauty of the art car. BMW is probably most famous for such creations, with a plethora of glammed-up examples. But other automakers have dipper their creative toes in the water, such as Rolls-Royce and Alfa Romeo in the recent past. Audi has, in the past, done an art car as well, but the Audi R8 here is not an official project of the automaker. Instead, aftermarket tuning company ABT Sportsline, known for taking performance Audi vehicles and turning them straight to insanity, commissioned the car.

In preparation of two different automotive events that overlap in May – the Tuning World Bodensee show in Germany and the legendary Wörthersee-Treffen at Lake Wörth in Austria – the company commissioned cartoonist Timo Wuerz to spruce up an R8 with his design. Wuerz and ABT teamed up with German film wrap company SIGnal Design to complete the one-off project that looks interesting.

The design, overlaid with a pink diamond pattern, features several women with a night-sky pattern throughout. Near the rear of the car, the diamond pattern fades away, replaced by white dots that eventually blend on the rear bumper, completely covering the rear in white. It’s a striking design that feels artistic without being overpowering. The athletic lines of the R8 accentuate the design. The car could have quickly become a caricature.

If you’ve never heard of Wuerz, you’ve heard of the companies he’s worked for. They range from automakers such as Volkswagen, Suzuki, and Daimler to Adidas, The German and Luxembourg Post, and Lamborghini Beverly Hills. He’s also worked with Disney, Marvel, and DC Comics. He’s got some talent and some serious clients under his belt.

ABT is sending cars to both events with the wrapped Audi R8 heading to Lake Wörth. Wörthersee-Treffen takes place May 9-12 if you’re in the area.

Source: ABT Sportsline