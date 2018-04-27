YouTube Shmee150, known for his exotic car videos, took delivery of his new Porsche 911 GT3 earlier this year and took the supercar to France to drive it on the Red Rock Road, as he calls it. The video, about 15 minutes long, is both a mini review and auditory assault on your senses. Twenty-five tunnels with an engine that screams to 9,000 rpm sound like Heaven on Earth – pun intended.

The twisty, narrow road keeps Shmee from hitting the high redline often, but when the exhaust from the 4.0-liter flat-six echoes off the tight tunnels, it still sounds glorious. Also, the last thing anyone wants to do when recording is crash the car they’re driving, so it makes sense he isn’t pushing the car to its limit on public roads. That would be dumb.

The Porsche 911 GT3 packs a 4.0-liter, flat-six engine producing 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Top speed is an insane 197 miles per hour with a sprint to 62 mph taking just 3.4 seconds. A seven-speed PDK transmission sends all that power right to the rear wheels. The car wears a Carrera 4 body, drops the ride height by 25 millimeters, and has a massive rear wing. Overall, the aerodynamics increase downforce by 20 percent without increasing drag, the carbon fiber wing now sitting slightly lower than its predecessor.

Porsche’s GT division, which has to legitimize the automaker’s weekend racing activities, links the 911 GT3 with the brand’s race cars, giving drivers a pure driving experience in a Porsche that is more hardcore than other 911s. It’s lighters and more driver-focused than other models so that customers can take it to the track regularly. As you can see in the video, though, you can still have plenty of fun with the car on the road.

While the Porsche 911 GT3 is an incredible sports car, Porsche is already working on its successor. Spy photos show what appears to be the next GT3 already testing, which could produce as much as 600 horsepower or more if it drops its naturally-aspirated engine for a bitrubo mill. We’ll have to wait and see. However, we’d bet it’ll still sound stunning.

Source: Shmee150