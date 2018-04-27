Volkswagen may be getting ready to enter the electrification era with its I.D. production models and lots of hybrids, but that doesn’t mean the combustion engine running on the much-criticized diesel is on its way out. Unveiled this week on the occasion of the 2018 Vienna Motor Symposium in Austria, the EA288 Evo is a newly developed four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine that will power the VAG models of tomorrow.

It marks the debut of a hybridized diesel as the 2.0 TDI will be compatible with a mild hybrid setup featuring a 12-volt belt starter generator and working together with a lithium-ion battery pack. The new arrangement promises to not only cut fuel consumption and consequently drive down emissions, but also to boost comfort inside the cabin. VW emphasizes the main difference between the new four-cylinder diesel and the older TDI units is represented by the “extremely low emissions in all driving cycles.”

As far as power is concerned, the EA288 Evo will be available in different specifications ranging from 136 hp (100 kW) up to 204 hp (150 kW) – an increase in horsepower and torque of up to nine percent. Audi will call dibs on the new turbodiesel engine by using it first in cars featuring a longitudinally installed drivetrain. The VW core brand and the rest of the group’s many marques such as Skoda and SEAT will use it as well in their MQB-based cars.

To make it cleaner than its non-Evo predecessor, VW’s engineers not only implemented a mild hybrid system, but they also fiddled with the combustion process to enhance efficiency and make the turbocharger respond quicker. More efficient than before, the diesel particulate filter has an increased durability and has been resized.

There is more good news to share as the EA288 Evo is lighter than its predecessor and has fewer frictional and heat losses. VW goes on to mention the new diesel meets the more stringent standards of the forthcoming Worldwide Harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) that will soon replace the outdated New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

Also at the Vienna Motor Symposium, VW talked about its new 48-volt mild hybrid system set to be implemented first in the next-generation Golf scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2019 with the goal to “drastically reduce consumption and emissions.”

Last but not least, the company’s new 1.5-liter TSI Evo engine has been engineered to work on compressed natural gas. The 1.5 TGI Evo is based on the thrifty engine found in the Golf 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion and it produces the same 130 hp (96 kW). Like its gasoline-only counterpart, the CNG-running engine uses the Miller combustion process and will be offered later this year. In the Golf equipped with the dual-clutch automatic transmission, it will need 3.5 kilograms of compressed natural gas for every 100 kilometers (62 miles) covered and will travel up to 490 km (304 miles) on CNG.

Source: Volkswagen