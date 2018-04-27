Diesels are dying? Not so fast, says Volkswagen.
Volkswagen may be getting ready to enter the electrification era with its I.D. production models and lots of hybrids, but that doesn’t mean the combustion engine running on the much-criticized diesel is on its way out. Unveiled this week on the occasion of the 2018 Vienna Motor Symposium in Austria, the EA288 Evo is a newly developed four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine that will power the VAG models of tomorrow.
It marks the debut of a hybridized diesel as the 2.0 TDI will be compatible with a mild hybrid setup featuring a 12-volt belt starter generator and working together with a lithium-ion battery pack. The new arrangement promises to not only cut fuel consumption and consequently drive down emissions, but also to boost comfort inside the cabin. VW emphasizes the main difference between the new four-cylinder diesel and the older TDI units is represented by the “extremely low emissions in all driving cycles.”
As far as power is concerned, the EA288 Evo will be available in different specifications ranging from 136 hp (100 kW) up to 204 hp (150 kW) – an increase in horsepower and torque of up to nine percent. Audi will call dibs on the new turbodiesel engine by using it first in cars featuring a longitudinally installed drivetrain. The VW core brand and the rest of the group’s many marques such as Skoda and SEAT will use it as well in their MQB-based cars.
To make it cleaner than its non-Evo predecessor, VW’s engineers not only implemented a mild hybrid system, but they also fiddled with the combustion process to enhance efficiency and make the turbocharger respond quicker. More efficient than before, the diesel particulate filter has an increased durability and has been resized.
There is more good news to share as the EA288 Evo is lighter than its predecessor and has fewer frictional and heat losses. VW goes on to mention the new diesel meets the more stringent standards of the forthcoming Worldwide Harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) that will soon replace the outdated New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).
Also at the Vienna Motor Symposium, VW talked about its new 48-volt mild hybrid system set to be implemented first in the next-generation Golf scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2019 with the goal to “drastically reduce consumption and emissions.”
Last but not least, the company’s new 1.5-liter TSI Evo engine has been engineered to work on compressed natural gas. The 1.5 TGI Evo is based on the thrifty engine found in the Golf 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion and it produces the same 130 hp (96 kW). Like its gasoline-only counterpart, the CNG-running engine uses the Miller combustion process and will be offered later this year. In the Golf equipped with the dual-clutch automatic transmission, it will need 3.5 kilograms of compressed natural gas for every 100 kilometers (62 miles) covered and will travel up to 490 km (304 miles) on CNG.
Source: Volkswagen
Volkswagen Golf 8 Spy Photos
Three world premieres:
Volkswagen presents progressive hybrid, natural gas and diesel systems at the Vienna Motor Symposium
- Hybrid innovation: the next Golf will come onto the market with a new, affordable 48V mild hybrid system
- Natural gas trend: new 1.5 TGI Evo high-tech engine featuring VTG turbocharger and Miller combustion process
- Diesel hybrid: new 2.0 TDI will be the first Volkswagen diesel engine to launch with a mild hybrid system
Volkswagen will be enhancing its model range by an innovative spectrum of completely new drive systems. These include affordable mild hybrid drives with 48V technology, new high-tech diesel engines that will also be available as hybrid variants and what is currently the world's most cutting-edge natural gas drive. Volkswagen has now announced initial facts as part of the Vienna Motor Symposium (26 to 27 April). The technologies showcased in Vienna as world premieres form a vital part of the progressively aligned Volkswagen drive strategy. It involves the combination of state-of-the-art petrol, diesel and natural gas engines, new hybrid systems and purely electric drives. With this combination, Volkswagen will among other things meet the CO2 fleet emissions target of 95 g/km prescribed in the EU as of 2020.
World premiere I: 48V mild hybrid. One of the most important, new drive systems is a 48V mild hybrid. Volkswagen will initially launch this variant on the market for the next Golf generation. With the new 48V technology, Volkswagen aims to make hybrid drives affordable to an extremely large clientèle. The drive systems drastically reduce consumption and emissions while at the same time offering extra dynamism and comfort with an electric boost function and exceptional drive performance. Volkswagen will gradually extend the electrification of conventional drives to the entire fleet. The next Golf represents the starting point in this worldwide electric campaign.
World premiere II: 1.5 TGI Evo natural gas engine (EA211 Evo). Another technical highlight in Vienna is the new 1.5 TGI Evo natural gas engine. The 1.5-litre direct injector, fitted with VTG forced induction (latest-generation turbochargers with variable turbine geometry), is based on the 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion1/2/3/4 engine. Like its counterpart, the equally powerful natural gas engine, at 96 kW/130 hp, uses the efficient TSI/TGI Miller combustion process. For Volkswagen, the new 1.5 TGI Evo is a linchpin in its natural gas campaign. Its stated objective: further increasing the volume of natural gas engines operating efficiently and largely without generating particle emissions. On the German market, natural gas engines already represent the drive type with the strongest growth. Moreover, the TGI petrol engines can be run on e-gas – renewable CNG based on methane obtained from wind, solar, hydropower or biomass power generation processes.
Production of the 1.5 TGI Evo engine will start this year. With an estimated average consumption of 3.5 kg/100 km (CNG) in the current Golf5/6 featuring dual clutch gearbox (DSG), the agile turbocharged engine will be as efficient as it will be cost-effective to run. This results in a range of 490 km in CNG mode. Thanks to the automatic switch to petrol mode, the range is extended by an additional 190 km (all data has been calculated on the basis of the NEDC cycle). In addition to its efficiency, the engine offers dynamic performance and torque vales: 200 Nm of torque are already available at 1,400 rpm (up to 4,500 rpm).
World premiere III: 2.0 TDI diesel engine (EA288 Evo). Volkswagen is also launching the diesel engine into the future. In Vienna, Volkswagen demonstrates the great potential of this drive type with the completely new EA288 Evo product line 2.0 litre TDI engine development. For the first time at Volkswagen, the Group's TDI four-cylinder engines will also be available in conjunction with hybrid systems; the EA288 Evo will already start as a mild hybrid drive with 12V belt starter generator on its first use. In conjunction with a lithium-ion battery, the mild hybrid system reduces fuel consumption and increases comfort. In general, what sets the new TDI engines apart is their extremely low emissions in all driving cycles. It goes without saying that they meet current and future emission stipulations for WLTP/RDE certification. The output ranges from 100 kW/136 hp to 150 kW/204 hp. The TDI engines developed by Volkswagen will initially be used at Audi in vehicles with longitudinally installed drive train. The new TDI engines will also be used transversely in the MQB vehicles of Volkswagen and other Group brands in the future (MQB: modular transverse matrix).
With the EA288 Evo engine family, Volkswagen has developed a TDI range that is technologically at the forefront of the competitive environment. The combustion process of the engines has been redesigned and improved both in terms of efficiency and in terms of raw emission behaviour. What is more, the efficiency and response behaviour of the turbocharger have been significantly increased. Exhaust aftertreatment components – including diesel particulate filter (DPF) and SCR components (NOx treatment using selective catalytic reduction) – have been re-dimensioned and improved in terms of their effect and ageing stability. It was possible to reduce frictional losses, heat losses and engine weight. Volkswagen has also cut the CO2 emissions of EA288 Evo engines by up to 10 g/km compared with the predecessor generation. As a result of said measures, these new TDI engines generate values below the limits laid down in current emissions legislation. Meanwhile, the power and torque valueshave increased by up to 9 percent.