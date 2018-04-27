Even more good news: It's free!
While Toyota has warned us that the highly anticipated fifth-generation Supra is going to be on the expensive side, you won’t have to rob a bank or win the lottery to get behind the wheel of the GR Supra Racing concept… in the virtual world. Beginning today, the showcar unveiled last month in Geneva is making the transition towards the exciting world of video games by joining other racy Toyotas in Gran Turismo Sport.
Available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 console, the latest installment in the GT franchise is already the virtual home for a couple of iconic models like the 2000GT and Supra A80, as well as the more recent TS050 hybridized endurance race car. While the addition of the Gazoo Racing Supra Racing concept to Toyota’s Gran Turismo Sport lineup should be well-received by Supra fans with a soft spot for racing games, we are all still patiently waiting for the real thing to break cover.
How much longer do we have to wait? Toyota will allegedly take the wraps off the production-ready Supra at some point this coming fall, so there’s a good chance we will get to see it in the metal early October at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Meanwhile, PS4 owners with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport can now hop inside the stripped-out cabin of the concept without having to pay anything as the GR Supra Racing concept is being included courtesy of a free update rolling out today.
Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept in GranTurismo Sport
TOYOTA GR SUPRA RACING CONCEPT DEBUTS ON GRAN TURISMO SPORT
Following its headline-grabbing world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport™, exclusively on PlayStation®4.
Every detail of the car has been meticulously modelled for the game, from the striking exterior to the competition-focused cockpit, giving gamers an immersive experience where they can take it to the limits on a wide variety of virtual, in-game racetracks.
The front-engine/rear-wheel drive concept car conforms to Grand Touring Endurance (GTE) sporting regulations, with its performance potential expressed in purposeful, circuit racing-derived styling cues and extensive use of state-of-the-art composite materials that ensure both rigidity and lightness.
The Gran Turismo series, developed by Polyphony Digital Inc and first launched 20 years ago, has become the staple for out-and-out racing game fans around the world. With an April in-game update, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept will join an ever-growing list of Toyota road and race cars, past present and future. These include such legendary machines as the 2000GT sports car from the 1960s, the TS050 hybrid electric Le Mans challenger and the much-loved Supra A80 – the precursor to Toyota’s latest concept.
The GR Supra Racing Concept revives the great heritage of one of Toyota’s most famous sports cars. The Supra name evokes power, performance and handling that defined a succession of world-class cars for a quarter of a century. As a thoroughbred sports car, it built a reputation both as a formidable performer on the road and as an all- conquering machine on the racetrack, dominating Japan’s top-level GT racing series and earning legions of fans.
The concept’s debut was the clearest indication yet of Toyota’s ambition to bring back one of the company’s most legendary sports cars, currently under development and expected for launch soon, as confirmed at the Geneva motor show by Dr Johan van Zyl, Toyota Motor Europe President and CEO.