While Toyota has warned us that the highly anticipated fifth-generation Supra is going to be on the expensive side, you won’t have to rob a bank or win the lottery to get behind the wheel of the GR Supra Racing concept… in the virtual world. Beginning today, the showcar unveiled last month in Geneva is making the transition towards the exciting world of video games by joining other racy Toyotas in Gran Turismo Sport.

Available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 console, the latest installment in the GT franchise is already the virtual home for a couple of iconic models like the 2000GT and Supra A80, as well as the more recent TS050 hybridized endurance race car. While the addition of the Gazoo Racing Supra Racing concept to Toyota’s Gran Turismo Sport lineup should be well-received by Supra fans with a soft spot for racing games, we are all still patiently waiting for the real thing to break cover.

How much longer do we have to wait? Toyota will allegedly take the wraps off the production-ready Supra at some point this coming fall, so there’s a good chance we will get to see it in the metal early October at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Meanwhile, PS4 owners with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport can now hop inside the stripped-out cabin of the concept without having to pay anything as the GR Supra Racing concept is being included courtesy of a free update rolling out today.

Source: Toyota