Lynk & Co could be one to watch.
New "mobility firm" Lynk & Co – don’t call it a carmaker, it’s all about the lifestyle – has revealed that all of the cars it sells in Europe, including right-hand-drive models, will be built at its production facility in Ghent, Belgium.
Production has already started on the firm’s new range of SUVs at its Zhangjiakou plant in northern China, but those models will go on sale in China from mid-2018. Production starts in Europe in late 2019 before deliveries are set to commence in early 2020.
The company unveiled its new 02 SUV for the first time in China at the Beijing Motor Show, but also used the opportunity to reveal its hybrid powertrains that will be available when the car goes on sale in Europe in 2020.
The carmaker says that all of its cars in Europe will offer some form of electrification, and that it doesn’t intend to offer any manual or diesel options.
The Drive-E electrified setups will be borrowed from sister company Volvo, enabling the plug-in hybrid version of the 01 SUV to travel up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) on a charge with a petrol engine as backup.
Lynk senior vice president Alain Visser said:
"When we commence production in 2019, and sales starting from 2020, in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London, our range will be all about new energy. From these hubs in key cities we will also launch our pop-up stores, reaching 95 percent of Europe’s urban population with a formidable, efficient and connected range of products based on industry leading technologies such as Drive-E and more."
Lynk & Co is keen to point out that it isn’t merely planning to sell cars, it’s also introducing innovative new packages along similar lines to the Care by Volvo scheme, where users can pay a monthly rate that includes the car, insurance and servicing.
Lynk aims to attract young people to its scheme who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford more traditional forms of car purchase. The scheme will allow customers to enjoy rental periods as short as a month and change their car to another model up to four times in a 12-month period.
It’s also aiming to be more than a carmaker – it has just launched a fashion range in China in collaboration with local designer JINNNN and will spend the next two years before the European launch of its cars just being cool.
Source: Lynk & Co
Lynk & Co 02
LYNK & CO CONFIRMS ‘NEW ENERGY STRATEGY’ AT BEIJING AUTO SHOW 2018 WITH FIRST PHEV REVEAL
- The first Lynk & Co with Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle drivetrain is unveiled in Beijing
- 01 PHEV will be the first model launched in Europe in 2020
- Technological cooperation between Volvo and Lynk & Co to intensify
- Shared Drive-E powertrain system and other cutting-edge technologies in EV to follow
- First Lynk & Co vehicles for Europe to be produced at Volvo Car Ghent factory in Belgium
LAUNCH IMAGES AND FILM AVAILABLE AT: www.lynkco.com/press
Beijing, China, 25th April 2018 – Lynk & Co, the global connected and shareable mobility brand, reveals its first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at the 15th Beijing International Auto Show today.
The Lynk & Co 01 SUV will be the first model from the brand to feature PHEV drivetrain system, thanks to an intensifying technological cooperation with Volvo and the sharing of the innovative Drive-E powertrain. Production of the first Lynk & Co 01 PHEV for Europe will begin in 2019 at Volvo Car Ghent factory in Belgium – manufacturing home of the European Car of the Year 2018 – the Volvo XC40, which is based on the Compact Modular Architecture, also shared between Volvo and Lynk & Co.
Lynk & Co’s first 01 PHEV marks the brand’s formal launch in to the new energy sector, with the first performance results confirmed today as 1.7l / 100km fuel consumption (combined cycle) and a pure electric range in excess of 50 km for the 01.
Mats Fagerhag, CEO of China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT) and Vice President of Geely Auto Group, said:
“From the very beginning of the CMA’s development, the flexibility to support future powertrain technologies, such as PHEV, HEV, BEV, mild hybrid and traditional fuel was very much our vision. The new energy plan for Lynk & Co will be implemented in stages with the goal of following PHEV with HEV and then BEV.”
Alain Visser, Senior Vice President of Lynk & Co, added:
“Our European strategy has always been based on new technology powertrain, and the announcements here in Beijing today confirm that vision. There will be no diesel, no manual and no ICE Lynk & Co derivatives in Europe. When we commence production in 2019, and sales starting from 2020, in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London, our range will be all about new energy. From these hubs in key cities we will also launch our pop-up stores offline tours, reaching 95% of Europe’s urban population with a formidable, efficient and connected range of products based on industry leading technologies such as Drive-E and more.”
At the core of the Lynk & Co brand is connectivity. Customers will find a range of connected technologies on offer in the vehicles, from a sharing function with the world’s first in-car share button to wireless charging and a dedicated Lynk & Co app store – all aimed at making life easier on the move. Described as a ‘smartphone on wheels’, all models come with a large central touchscreen and advanced telematics systems – always connected to the internet and the car’s own cloud.
Designed and engineered by an international team in Gothenburg, Sweden, Lynk & Co has a European heart and soul, and a refreshing approach to the automotive business. It is the world’s first new mobility brand, dedicated to offering unparalleled in-car connectivity, vehicle sharing, online sales, and a subscription model of usership.