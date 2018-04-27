Jaguar is in the earliest stages of developing a limited-run Project 9 as a followup to the XE-based Project 8 sedan and F-Type-derived Project 7 roadster. Don't expect for the vehicle to hit the road anytime soon, though, because even the developers don't know what the vehicle looks like yet.

“There will be a Project 9,” Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations chief John Edwards told Top Gear. “But there’s no decision what it will be yet. It doesn’t necessarily have to be high performance. We’re making up the rules as we go along."

If the SVO team follows their previous work, then the Project 9 would use a different vehicle as its starting point than the previous two. If the crew wants to chase current trends, then an high-performance version of the F-Pace or E-Pace crossovers might make sense. Conversely, the company is marking 50 years of the XJ nameplate, and a hardcore version of the plush sedan might be an interesting way to celebrate the model's legacy.

SVO inaugurated this work on these special, limited-run models with the F-Type Project 7 in 2014. It featured a heavily revised body that added retro inspirations to the roadster's exterior. A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 pumped out 567 horsepower (423 kilowatts) that could push the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds).

SVO followed up the roadster with the Project 8 sedan and used it to set a Nürburgring record for production sedans. Sales haven't started yet, but the team continued development even after the debut last year. The version of the Project 8 that will hit the road will feature stronger engine mounts, stiffer springs, revised suspension bushings, and tweaked brakes. Power-hungry buyers will still get a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 592 hp (441 kW) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque.

Jag will only build 300 examples of the Project 8, and you'll need to act quick to get one. Edwards told Top Gear that the company already received 100 complete orders for the sedan, and it has had 200 letters of intent.

Source: Top Gear