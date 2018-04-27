A more stylish and luxurious take on the E-Class, the CLS is a high-end sedan that tries to pose as a coupe with its heavily sloped roofline. It has been around since 2005 and recently made the transition to its third generation. As with most recent Mercedes models, early adopters can dig deeper into their pockets and go for the generously equipped Edition 1 version available usually only during a model’s first year in production.

One of these limited-run CLS cars was the subject of a POV video shot by AutoTopNL and the version he had the privilege of driving was the 450 4Matic equipped with a mild hybrid powertrain. It’s actually the beefiest Mercedes-Benz-branded CLS money can buy considering the 53 is labeled as a Mercedes-AMG. Underneath the hood sits a newly developed inline-six turbocharged 3.0-liter delivering 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. The combustion engine is supplemented by an electric motor-generator (EQ Boost) delivering an extra 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) for a short period of time.

But the video is not all about the engine and the sweet sound it delivers as it also delivers an up close and personal look of what it’s like to get behind the wheel of the new CLS. Sure, the interior may be a little too familiar having been largely sourced from the E-Class, but that doesn’t make it any less fancy.

Since this is an Edition 1, it means it has all the kit you could ever want to find in a Mercedes that’s not the flagship S-Class. The special version starts off as an AMG Line inside, but then it gets a Nappa-wrapped dashboard, ash wood trim, glossy black and chrome surrounds, as well as extended ambient lighting with illuminated air vents in 64 selectable colors.

The CLS Edition 1 also bundles the mirror and memory packages as standard, and an exclusive analog clock. Of course, there are plenty of “Edition 1” logos plastered throughout the cabin, and even on the infotainment system’s home screen.

Although we don’t get to see much of the exterior, it’s worth mentioning the basis is also the AMG Line, but with 20-inch multi-spoke AMG wheels and standard Multibeam LED headlights. An “Edition 1” badge proudly adorns the front fenders.

For something with more oomph, there’s always the aforementioned electrified Mercedes-AMG CLS 53. If you desire something even sportier, the GT 4-Door Coupe based on the E63 Wagon might tick all the right boxes.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube