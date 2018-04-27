There’s a lot to like about the Audi RS4 Avant, well maybe except for the fact it’s still a forbidden fruit in the United States where the next best thing is the new RS5 Sportback. The wagon is seriously quick, practical, luxurious, loaded with technology, and it looks sharp we might add. It could be the ideal car for most of us since it can pretty much do it all, but the talented tuners at ABT wanted to dial the super wagon’s appeal up a notch. Thus, the RS4-R was born, and it debuted last month at the Geneva Motor Show.

Our friend Auditography had the privilege of being among the first to immortalize the amped-up Avant and he traveled to Kempten in Germany for some beauty shots. The subject of the photo shoot came in Nardo Gray attire, which is without a doubt a favorite among fans of the four-ring company. While beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, there’s no denying the 174-mph RS4-R offers supercar levels of power in a family-oriented package.

Tested out in the real world, ABT’s upgraded Avant ran the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in precisely 3.47 seconds, so it was just about as quick as the non-Plus Audi R8 V10. The tuner was able to shave off about six tenths of a second from the regular model’s sprint time after massaging the biturbo 2.9-liter V6 to deliver 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and a massive 690 Newton-meters (509 pound-feet) of torque.

Want one? You’d better act fast as ABT has said it will work its magic on only 50 cars. The good news is there are other upgrade packages tailored to the RS4 Avant available from the aftermarket specialist headquartered in the same city of Kempten where these images were shot.

Photos, Video: Auditography