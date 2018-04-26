If you’re itching to get behind the wheel of the BMW M2 Competition the automaker unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show this week, but don’t feel like waiting, then play CSR Racing 2 right now. The mobile game developer and BMW worked together to bring to the new car into the game so that players could race the M2 Competition just hours after its unveiling.

BMW is a popular brand in the game. Since the company launched its first in-game model, players have competed in over 1.88 billion BMW races, averaging three million BMW races a day. That’s a lot of racing.

“We’re excited to bring the ultimate driving experience of the BMW M2 Competition to CSR2 drivers across the globe, even before it hits real roads,” said Tobias Weber, head of Entertainment Marketing and International Product Placement for BMW. “Our development team worked in tandem with CSR2 to deliver players the fully-charged exhilaration of the BMW M2 Competition, digitally recreating its powerful engine, sleek design and unmatched ability just as it will appear on real-world roads.”

The in-game BMW M2 Competition mimics its real-world equivalent. Under the hood of real M2 Competition is a biturbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That’s good enough to rocket the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. Opt for the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the time drops to four seconds flat. Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph), but if you get the M Driver’s Package that climbs to 174 mph (280 kph).

For many people, especially young people, video and mobile games are often the first instances they come into contact with a lot of new and different cars. Putting the new M2 Competition in games kids play is a genius move. If you want to race the M2 Comp, you can download the free app on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play.

Source: BMW