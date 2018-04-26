Hours after its reveal, it’s already in a mobile game.
If you’re itching to get behind the wheel of the BMW M2 Competition the automaker unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show this week, but don’t feel like waiting, then play CSR Racing 2 right now. The mobile game developer and BMW worked together to bring to the new car into the game so that players could race the M2 Competition just hours after its unveiling.
BMW is a popular brand in the game. Since the company launched its first in-game model, players have competed in over 1.88 billion BMW races, averaging three million BMW races a day. That’s a lot of racing.
“We’re excited to bring the ultimate driving experience of the BMW M2 Competition to CSR2 drivers across the globe, even before it hits real roads,” said Tobias Weber, head of Entertainment Marketing and International Product Placement for BMW. “Our development team worked in tandem with CSR2 to deliver players the fully-charged exhilaration of the BMW M2 Competition, digitally recreating its powerful engine, sleek design and unmatched ability just as it will appear on real-world roads.”
The in-game BMW M2 Competition mimics its real-world equivalent. Under the hood of real M2 Competition is a biturbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That’s good enough to rocket the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. Opt for the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the time drops to four seconds flat. Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph), but if you get the M Driver’s Package that climbs to 174 mph (280 kph).
For many people, especially young people, video and mobile games are often the first instances they come into contact with a lot of new and different cars. Putting the new M2 Competition in games kids play is a genius move. If you want to race the M2 Comp, you can download the free app on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play.
The CSR2 design team worked in tandem with BMW developers to bring every detail of the BMW M2 Competition to the game. From the new front apron and enlarged, redesigned BMW kidney grille in high-gloss black to the optional new M Sport bucket-style seats, to the new and exclusive Hockenheim Silver metallic exterior paint colour: Every detail of the unique BMW M2 Competition was meticulously recreated in the racing game. The best way to experience the design and new equipment options is by using CSR2’s latest feature: Augmented Reality Mode, which realistically inserts the model into its surroundings and allows it to be viewed from all sides.
The BMW M2 Competition will soon become a favourite with the gaming community. The centrepiece is its new engine, based on the drive train from the BMW M3 and BMW M4. The twin-turbocharged straight-six engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology delivers 410 hp and takes the car from zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. For the first time, BMW M2 drivers will be able to use two selector switches in the central console to directly adjust various characteristics and settings for the engine, steering and Drivelogic functions, if M DCT is available.
“As the leading racing game on mobile, CSR2 is the perfect platform to introduce the BMW M2 Competition to car lovers around the world,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing for Zynga. “We’re proud to partner with BMW in reimagining how leading auto manufacturers introduce their new vehicles to global audiences by giving our players the ability to experience the BMW M2 Competition during its global unveil.”
CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play.