The BMW Alpina B7 is not a foe you fight unprepared. The B7 is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The large luxury sedan exterior hides something sinister underneath. It can catch you off guard if you’re not careful – and even then, it can still bite. Which is something the Mercedes-AMG E63, Audi RS6 Avant, and Mercedes-AMG C63 S learned the hard way when trying to drag race against the B7.

The video at the drag strip shows the B7 laying the hurt on several high-horsepower cars that, under normal circumstances, would have no trouble winning at the track. However, the B7 isn’t your standard BMW. Under the hood is a biturbocharged 4.4-liter V8 producing 608 horsepower, according to the video. BMW lists the B7’s horsepower at 600. Close enough. That’s plenty of power to rocket the luxury sedan from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. Thankfully the track was too short for the B7 to reach its 193-mph top speed.

That’s not to say the competition is by any means slow. The AMG E63 appears to have the guts to keep up, but not enough oomph to take any lead. It also has a biturbo V8 likely producing at least 603 hp. Even the C63 S still packs a punch with 503 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, but, as you can see in the video, that’s not nearly enough to even make it a race. The Audi RS6 Avant produces a stout 553 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque from its biturbo 4.0-liter mill, but even then, it can’t overcome the power of the B7. Who knows, maybe some of the competition has some added mods that produce more horsepower, but it’s still not enough to beat the Alpina.

Drag races are always fun, and this one is no different. When you get cars lining up at the tree producing 500 more horsepower, everyone watching is a winner. On paper, the Alpina B7 is it’s a luxury car, so you can get to the evening gala before the shrimp hors d’oeuvres disappear in style. But it also offers a massive amount of horsepower – and that makes it dangerous at the track.

Source: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos