Aston Martin only recently admitted plans to revive the DBS moniker for the brand's successor to the Vanquish, and a new spy video has caught the grand tourer on the move. The matte-black test mule looks menacing while lapping the Nürburgring.

The model features considerable design cues from the DB11 but with some aggressive additions. For example, the intake in the nose appears farther down towards the road, and concealed sections of the hood might hide a new set of heat extractors. The vent behind the front fender appears to have a somewhat sharper shape, too. At the back, the taillights are just simple rectangles, but Aston might simply have placeholder pieces on the coupe during testing. Quad exhausts now emerge from the bumper, and there's a diffuser underneath them.

Aston will reveal the new DBS Superleggera in the second quarter of 2018. It'll feature "the highest levels of performance, craftsmanship, and design," according to the company's announcement. The new coupe will share the latest DB11's aluminum platform. The automaker won't divulge powertrain details yet, but the DBS will likely use a version of the 5.2-liter biturbo V12. To befit the flagship product, don't be surprised if the engineers figure out a way to push the output above the DB11's 600 horsepower

Aston Martin introduced the original DBS in 1967 as a larger model to offer a step up from the DB6. Initial versions shared the DB6's 4.0-liter inline six, but a 5.3-liter V8 became available in 1969. The coupe remained in the British brand's lineup until 1972 when the company introduced an updated version and changed the name to the Aston Martin V8.

The company revived the DBS moniker in 2008 for the company's flagship at the time. Aston based it on the DB9 but tuned the DBS to be a more luxurious vehicle. Power came from a 5.9-liter V12 that pumped out 510 hp.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube