If you've got a few million dollars to burn and are looking to get into the top vintage racing events, it's hard not to consider a Porsche, and this 962 for sale for $1.275 million offers quite a compelling package. Plus, the red-and-black livery with sponsorship from Coke and Yokohama accentuates the racer's lines.

This car, chassis C04, only raced in the North American IMSA series during the 1987 season and competed in just three events that year, including scoring a fifth-place finish at Road America. Since the end of its professional career, this 962 has appeared at premiere vintage racing events, including the Monterey Historics and Classic Daytona 24 Hours. It has never been wrecked.

In 2014, the owner also installed a later-spec 3.2-liter turbocharged flat-six engine o replace this 962's original 3.0-liter turbo mill. Some 962s in the late 80s raced with 3.2-liter powerplants, so the upgrade was a period-correct modification.

Porsche started racing the 962 in 1984, and by the time this car arrived in 1987 the company had started introducing some upgrades. For example, rather than early example's sheet aluminum monocoque, this one has a later version that uses an aluminum honeycomb for improved strength and rigidity.

Like its predecessor, the 956, the 962 proved to be a very successful race car. Among the model's accolades, it scored victories for Porsche at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1986 and 1987. A highly modified example even had a victory at the prestigious event in 1994.

Source: MotorGT