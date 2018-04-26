A milestone for the small British supercar maker.
McLaren is breaking all sorts of sales records. In 2017, the British marque sold 3,340 cars, marking its third consecutive year of sales growth, and the most successful to date for the brand. Now McLaren is celebrating another milestone: 5,000 cars sold in North America.
The company announced today that it sold its 5,000th car in North America, a 570S Spider finished in Silica White. The car was delivered to its owner, Dr. Gary Leach of California this past week, and was accompanied by an impromptu photoshoot. The images show the stunning sports car posing beachside.
"The McLaren 570S Spider really appealed to me as an amazing combination of a car that can be comfortable and enjoyable for a daily driver, but that has the performance, gearshift and brakes that will allow me to fully enjoy it on a track day," said Dr. Leach in a statement.
McLaren has been selling cars in North America since 2011, beginning with the MP4-12C, followed by the 650S, the 675LT, the P1, and now the 570 and the 720S, both of which have been a success from the get go. In just seven years, that 5,000 figure represents a third of all McLaren cars sold globally – and the company shows no signs of slowing in the region.
McLaren currently has 22 retailers in North America, and plans to increase that number significantly in the next few months. Alongside the 720S and the Senna, McLaren will also debut a number of new vehicles in the next few years; the brand plans to launch at least 12 cars up until 2022 as part of its Track 22 business plan.
"We are experiencing unprecedented growth in the North American market from just a handful of cars in 2011 to more than 1,200 retail sales here last year," said McLaren’s North America President, Tony Joseph. "We are taking steps to ensure that our presence and customer service is at the cutting edge of the luxury performance car market."
Source: McLaren
