We are talking a lot about Volkswagen today. The German brand officially announced the next generation Golf will have a mild hybrid version and took a retrospective look at the first generation Jetta from nearly four decades ago. Now, it is time to talk about its hot hatches.

Just like Ford, Renault, and Peugeot, Volkswagen has two hot hatches on sale today. However, unlike some of the rivals in the segment, the Polo GTI and Golf GTI actually share the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with different power outputs depending on the application. Simply put, in the Polo GTI the motor is slightly detuned.

But is power the most important factor in drag races? Of course not. Traction, reaction time, gear changes, and weight play equally important roles. In this case, the folks over at Car Mania are comparing a 200-horsepower (149-kilowatt) Polo GTI with a 245-hp (183-kW) Golf GTI Performance, both with a dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox and launch control.

Apparently, the Polo’s launch control is tuned much better. Out of a total of four runs, the smaller GTI hatch wins three drag races, mostly because of the Golf’s bad start. Even a driver’s change is not enough for the bigger brother to win the duel, but finally, when its launch control system works properly, it scores a win. Even then, the gap with the Polo GTI is minimal.

If there’s one thing we learned from this video it’s that the new Polo GTI is actually a great car. Thankfully, Volkswagen decided not go the downsizing way and installed a large (for the standards of the segment) 2.0-liter turbo, which is already a well-proven engine. We are not here to judge, but if you ask us, we’ll definitely go for the Polo GTI rather than the aging Golf GTI – it’s generally cheaper, quicker, and newer.

