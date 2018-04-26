After announcing plans to kick off production of the eighth-generation Golf in June 2019, Volkswagen has now shared a little bit more details about the next iteration of its best-selling model. The VW Group’s core brand is working on an all-new mild hybrid system with 48-volt technology and it will be first implemented in the next Golf to provide improved fuel economy. Following its introduction in the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) version of the popular compact model, the setup will eventually be installed across the lineup.

For the time being, VW isn’t going into too many details, but it does say the combustion engine will be teamed up with a 48-volt belt-integrated starter generation and a 48-volt battery. The mild hybrid system will allow the Golf 8 to coast with the ICE turned off entirely and save up to 0.3 liters / 100 km. If this sounds a bit familiar, it’s because the recently launched (in Europe) Golf 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion has what VW describes as being a micro-hybrid system with an advanced coasting function that does basically the same thing. Once the driver releases the accelerator pedal, the clutch is disengaged and the engine shuts off, but this happens only in certain conditions like when going down a slope.

Image above shows the new 48-V belt-integrated starter generator, 48-V battery, and the DC/DC converter.

Getting back to the mild hybrid system, VW mentions it will give the new Golf an electric boost upon startup by providing extra torque once the driver fires up the engine. The generator’s power is channeled through a belt and the combustion engine is actually turned on by that generator. VW explains the entire system is being developed as to switch off the engine "as much as possible while the vehicle is moving – in a barely perceptible way.”

In regards to the 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack, its role is to feed the starter generator with the necessary voltage, while the regular 12-volt power supply gets the required voltage from the DC/DC converter. The system will benefit from an energy recovery system, so it will be possible to charge the battery on the go while the car is slowing down.

The next-gen Golf will be going on sale in Europe next year when VW is also going to introduce its first I.D. production model, an all-electric compact hatchback.

Source: Volkswagen