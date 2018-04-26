The $187,500 super sedan is getting stiffer springs and engine mounts, among other tweaks.
At Jaguar Land Rover, development never stops, not even after the model’s official reveal. Originally introduced towards the end of June last year, the XE SV Project 8 has gone through some changes ahead of the production start scheduled to take place this June. Jaguar’s most powerful road-going production model to date will be a rare sight on the streets as hand-built assembly at JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations’ technical center in Coventry, U.K. will be limited to just 300 cars.
So, what has changed? Since the super sedan’s big debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 592-hp machine has received stiffer springs as well as stiffer engine mounts. Not only that, but the XE SV Project 8 has been blessed with new suspension arm bushes and more refined brakes giving the driver a better sense of the pedal and braking performance. Jaguar through the voice of David Pook, Project 8 Vehicle Dynamics Manager, explains all these tweaks have been made to make the four-door supercar more responsive and to provide better handling.
He went on to specify the most significant modification the range-topping XE has gone through is in the software department to further boost performance and how the car feels. Pook is confident to say the limited-edition sedan is faster than it was six months ago, and it’s also more responsive and handles betters.
Priced at a steep $187,500 in the United States, the XE SV Project 8 is roughly five times more expensive than the base $37,225 XE 20d model. While the premium to pay might seem crazy to some, the two cars don’t really have a lot in common. Jaguar explains the only carryover body components are the aluminum roof and front door skins, with all the other bits and pieces, including the carbon fiber front fenders and bumpers, being tailor made to the hardcore version. The carbon ceramic brakes were developed from the ground up specifically for the speedy sedan.
That kind of money will get you the fastest four-door production sedan around the Nurburgring, with the XE SV Project 8 finishing a lap of the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds last November. Then there’s the top speed, which at 200 mph (322 kph), is truly impressive.
Those willing to sacrifice practicality to squeeze every last drop of performance can get the optional two-seat Track Pack shaving off almost 27 pounds (12.2 kilograms), but the bad news is Jaguar won’t be selling the two-seat XE SV Project 8 in the U.S. The more hardcore version available in some markets comes with carbon fiber racing seats and four-point safety harnesses to make you feel like you’re in a road-legal race car. Instead of the rear seats, SVO installs a solid metal panel and harness retention hoop to increase torsional rigidity by a significant 27 percent compared to the four-seat model.
Deliveries of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 are programmed to kick off this summer.
Source: Jaguar
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Live In Goodwood
JAGUAR REFINES XE SV PROJECT 8 AHEAD OF SUMMER PRODUCTION
Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations announced today engineering fine-tuning on the world’s fastest road-going sedan has almost finished, ahead of production starting in June.
Mahwah, N.J.) – April 25, 2018 – Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations announced today engineering fine-tuning on the world’s fastest road-going sedan has almost finished, ahead of production starting in June. Since its public debut at last July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has undergone numerous enhancements to ensure it remains the fastest and most thrilling of all road-legal four-door sedans1.
“The fastest high-performance sedan in the world just keeps getting better,” said John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. “The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 development team at Special Vehicle Operations keep pushing boundaries – the drive to do that is in our designers’ and engineers’ blood.”
The Project 8 is a four-door car with genuine supercar performance. Top speed is 200mph and 0-60mph acceleration takes just 3.4 seconds1. In November, it set a new four-door production-intent sedan record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife – the ‘gold’ standard for all-around high performance. Its fastest lap of 7 minutes 21.23 seconds was quicker than many supercars, and broke the old four-door record by more than 10 seconds2.
“With Project 8 we set out to deliver a fast, fun and engaging car that encourages you to explore its performance,” said Mark Stanton, Special Vehicle Operations Director. “Our lap record at the Nürburgring proves we have achieved that, but now we believe we can go faster. We’re continually honing every functional aspect of the car, focusing on marginal gains to make it even quicker yet still accessible to drive.”
With a 592hp version of the legendary supercharged Jaguar 5.0-liter V8, the XE SV Project 8 is the most powerful Jaguar road car to date. No more than 300 of these limited-edition cars will be made; all hand-built by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations at its Technical Center in Coventry.
“The good thing about building only 300 cars, all hand-made, is that you can keep developing the car right up to the start of production,” said David Pook, Project 8 Vehicle Dynamics Manager. “And we’ve done just that. The springs have got stiffer and so have the engine mounts. The suspension arm bushes have changed. The brakes have been refined for the exact pedal feel and performance we want. This has all been done to make the car even more responsive and to handle even better.”
“But the biggest changes are to software. They are all small adjustments – to improve performance, feel, responsiveness, refinement,” Pook continued. “We keep honing the whole car, relentlessly. We’re never really happy. We keep challenging ourselves to keep improving the car, and push boundaries. It’s certainly even faster, better handling and more responsive than it was six months ago. All that effort has been worth it.”
Unlike most high performance production sedans, the all-wheel drive XE SV Project 8 is studded with genuine motor racing technology. This includes, as standard, adjustable ride height, adjustable camber, an adjustable front splitter and rear wing, a flat underbody, a differential oil cooler, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 road-legal track tires on forged 20-inch wheels – a production car first – and ceramic wheel bearings similar to those used in grand prix cars.
The front uprights, two-part upper wishbones, ball joints in place of rubber bushings, twin coil springs, dampers, lower suspension bushings, rollover protection system4 and latest specification carbon ceramic brakes are all new and bespoke to the XE SV Project 8. The only carryover body components from the standard XE are the roof and front door skins, both made from aluminum. The vented hood and flared front fenders and bumpers are made from lightweight carbon fiber.
The result of this state-of-the-art technology is improved driver feel, sharper handling responses and exceptional durability, allowing repeated high-speed track driving4.
In its most extreme settings, and in ‘Track’ mode, Project 8 delivers almost 269 lbs. of downforce at 186mph1. The Project 8 is the first Jaguar to offer a Track mode, standard on both North American spec and global spec versions, which tailors driveline and stability control systems for circuit use by sharpening throttle and steering responses and tuning the dampers to their most aggressive setting4.
“Power delivery and gear shifts are the most visceral we have ever offered on a Jaguar – every 1/100th of a second improvement in shift time adds up over a complete lap of the Nürburgring,” said Mark Stanton, Special Vehicle Operations Director. “Rest assured, no stone has been left unturned in our mission to make this the most rewarding Jaguar driver’s car ever.”
Two versions of the Project 8 are available globally. The four-seat version available in North America contains all the motorsport technology that is the hallmark of Project 8. In markets outside of the U.S., there is a two-seat Track Pack version that saves almost 27 lbs. in weight and includes carbon fiber racing seats, as well as four-point safety harnesses. In place of the back seat is a solid metal panel and Harness Retention Hoop, which helps boost torsional rigidity by 27 percent over the four-seat version.
The XE SV Project 8 is priced from $187,5003 in the U.S. It is the second Collector’s Edition Jaguar from Special Vehicle Operations, after the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7. Deliveries begin this summer. Customers interested in additional information can visit www.jaguarusa.com/about-jaguar/special-vehicle-operations/project-8.html
Each new Jaguar vehicle sold in America comes with the added peace of mind of Jaguar EliteCare, a best-in-class ownership package5. Jaguar EliteCare includes:
- 5 year / 60,000 mile new vehicle limited warranty
- 5 year / 60,000 mile complimentary scheduled maintenance
- 5 year / 60,000 mile 24/7 roadside assistance
- 5 year / unlimited mile Jaguar InControl® Remote and Protect™
For complete details regarding Jaguar EliteCare coverage, please visit JaguarUSA.com, call (855) JAGUAR-USA / (855) 524-8278 or visit your local Jaguar Retailer.
|
TECHNICAL DATA6
|
JAGUAR XE SV PROJECT 8
|
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|
Engine capacity (cc)
|
5,000
|
Layout
|
V8 Supercharged Gasoline
|
Power
|
592hp @ 6,500rpm
|
Torque
|
516-lb. ft. @ 3,500-5,000rpm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed Quickshift automatic, All-Wheel Drive, Stop/Start
|
CHASSIS
|
Front and rear suspension
|
Front: independent, double wishbones, adjustable coil springs, CVD dampers Rear: independent, Integral Link, adjustable coil springs, CVD dampers
|
Front brakes
|
15.7-in/400mm Carbon Ceramic Braking discs, six-piston sliding caliper
|
Rear brakes
|
15.6-in/396mm Carbon Ceramic Braking discs, single-piston sliding caliper
|
Wheels and tires
|
Front: 9.5 x 20in forged alloy, 265/35-R20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rear: 11 x 20in forged alloy, 305/30-R20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2
|
Steering
|
Rack-and-pinion; electromechanical
|
DIMENSIONS
|
Length
|
185.6-in / 4,713mm
|
Width including mirrors
|
81.7-in / 2,075mm
|
Width excluding Mirrors
|
76.9-in / 1,954mm
|
Road Height
|
56.5-in / 1,436mm
|
Track Height
|
55.9-in / 1,421mm
|
Wheelbase
|
111.6-in / 2,835mm
|
Weight
|
From 3,847-lbs / 1,745kg
|
PERFORMANCE
|
0-60mph
|
3.4 sec1
|
0-100km/h
|
3.7 sec1
|
Top speed
|
200mph1
- Always follow local speed limits.
- Professional driver on a closed course. Do not attempt.
- All prices shown are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details.
- These systems are not a substitute for driving safely with due care and attention and will not function under all circumstances, speeds, weather and road conditions, etc. Driver should not assume that these systems will correct errors of judgment in driving. Please consult the owner’s manual or your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for more details.
- Class is cars sold by luxury automobile brands and claim is based on total package of New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, and Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™. For complete details regarding Jaguar EliteCare coverage, please visit JaguarUSA.com, call (855) JAGUAR-USA / (855) 524-8278 or visit your local Jaguar Retailer.
- Specification figures provided are Manufacturer estimates based on best information available at time of publication and can be subject to change. For additional details please contact your authorized Jaguar Retailer.
- State-of-the-art motorsport technology for track-focused 200mph road-legal Jaguar, fine-tuned on race circuits in the UK and mainland Europe (1)
- Development program indicates record-breaking 7min 21.23sec Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time could be improved upon
- Production of the hand-built Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will begin at the Special Vehicle Operations’ Technical Center in June and is strictly limited to 300 examples worldwide
- New development film takes viewers under the skin of the XE SV Project 8: https://youtu.be/oKZTYWvfbDU
- Priced from $187,500 (3) in the U.S. Customers can register their interest at www.jaguarusa.com/about-jaguar/special-vehicle-operations/project-8.html