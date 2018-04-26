At Jaguar Land Rover, development never stops, not even after the model’s official reveal. Originally introduced towards the end of June last year, the XE SV Project 8 has gone through some changes ahead of the production start scheduled to take place this June. Jaguar’s most powerful road-going production model to date will be a rare sight on the streets as hand-built assembly at JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations’ technical center in Coventry, U.K. will be limited to just 300 cars.

So, what has changed? Since the super sedan’s big debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 592-hp machine has received stiffer springs as well as stiffer engine mounts. Not only that, but the XE SV Project 8 has been blessed with new suspension arm bushes and more refined brakes giving the driver a better sense of the pedal and braking performance. Jaguar through the voice of David Pook, Project 8 Vehicle Dynamics Manager, explains all these tweaks have been made to make the four-door supercar more responsive and to provide better handling.

He went on to specify the most significant modification the range-topping XE has gone through is in the software department to further boost performance and how the car feels. Pook is confident to say the limited-edition sedan is faster than it was six months ago, and it’s also more responsive and handles betters.

Priced at a steep $187,500 in the United States, the XE SV Project 8 is roughly five times more expensive than the base $37,225 XE 20d model. While the premium to pay might seem crazy to some, the two cars don’t really have a lot in common. Jaguar explains the only carryover body components are the aluminum roof and front door skins, with all the other bits and pieces, including the carbon fiber front fenders and bumpers, being tailor made to the hardcore version. The carbon ceramic brakes were developed from the ground up specifically for the speedy sedan.

That kind of money will get you the fastest four-door production sedan around the Nurburgring, with the XE SV Project 8 finishing a lap of the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds last November. Then there’s the top speed, which at 200 mph (322 kph), is truly impressive.

Those willing to sacrifice practicality to squeeze every last drop of performance can get the optional two-seat Track Pack shaving off almost 27 pounds (12.2 kilograms), but the bad news is Jaguar won’t be selling the two-seat XE SV Project 8 in the U.S. The more hardcore version available in some markets comes with carbon fiber racing seats and four-point safety harnesses to make you feel like you’re in a road-legal race car. Instead of the rear seats, SVO installs a solid metal panel and harness retention hoop to increase torsional rigidity by a significant 27 percent compared to the four-seat model.

Deliveries of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 are programmed to kick off this summer.

