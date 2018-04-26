Mercedes has not one, not two, but three world premieres at the Beijing Motor Show where aside from the controversial Maybach SUV concept and the A-Class Sedan L, the three-pointed star is also exhibiting the facelifted C-Class L. Like its smaller and bigger (E-Class L) brothers, the sedan is built in China to exclusively cater the local market where rear legroom continues to play an important factor when it comes down to buying a new car.

As you would expect, the stretched C-Class follows in the footsteps of the refresh Mercedes gave to the regular model, which is also produced and offered in China. The main difference between the two is the extended wheelbase of the L version, measuring an extra 8 centimeters (3.1 inches). For even more legroom, the passenger sitting on the rear-right seat can electrically adjust the seat in front of him by sliding it forward.

As standard, the CN-spec C-Class L gets LED headlights with a new look, while those willing to pay more can opt for the smarter Multibeam LED headlights available as an option. Inside, it gets the same fully digital driver’s display as the global C-Class from where it has also inherited the wider infotainment screen. Other novelties include a choice of 64 LED ambient colors, an optional multi contour seat package featuring a massaging function, and an array of new gasoline engines with EQ Boost (48-volt technology).

There’s also the Energizing comfort control originally launched last year for the S-Class. It bundles six selectable programs, each lasting for 10 minutes, which alter the ambient lighting, sound, and other settings to boost comfort inside the cabin.

The C-Class L has been in production since the end of July 2014 at a factory in Beijing owned by the local Beijing Benz Automotive joint venture formed by Mercedes’ parent company Daimler and Chinese marque BAIC Motor back in August 2005. More than 380,000 cars have been sold since the model's start of production almost four years ago.

Source: Mercedes-Benz