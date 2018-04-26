It's all about the rear legroom in China.
Mercedes has not one, not two, but three world premieres at the Beijing Motor Show where aside from the controversial Maybach SUV concept and the A-Class Sedan L, the three-pointed star is also exhibiting the facelifted C-Class L. Like its smaller and bigger (E-Class L) brothers, the sedan is built in China to exclusively cater the local market where rear legroom continues to play an important factor when it comes down to buying a new car.
As you would expect, the stretched C-Class follows in the footsteps of the refresh Mercedes gave to the regular model, which is also produced and offered in China. The main difference between the two is the extended wheelbase of the L version, measuring an extra 8 centimeters (3.1 inches). For even more legroom, the passenger sitting on the rear-right seat can electrically adjust the seat in front of him by sliding it forward.
As standard, the CN-spec C-Class L gets LED headlights with a new look, while those willing to pay more can opt for the smarter Multibeam LED headlights available as an option. Inside, it gets the same fully digital driver’s display as the global C-Class from where it has also inherited the wider infotainment screen. Other novelties include a choice of 64 LED ambient colors, an optional multi contour seat package featuring a massaging function, and an array of new gasoline engines with EQ Boost (48-volt technology).
There’s also the Energizing comfort control originally launched last year for the S-Class. It bundles six selectable programs, each lasting for 10 minutes, which alter the ambient lighting, sound, and other settings to boost comfort inside the cabin.
The C-Class L has been in production since the end of July 2014 at a factory in Beijing owned by the local Beijing Benz Automotive joint venture formed by Mercedes’ parent company Daimler and Chinese marque BAIC Motor back in August 2005. More than 380,000 cars have been sold since the model's start of production almost four years ago.
2019 Mercedes C-Class L facelift
The new long-wheelbase version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan is celebrating its world premiere at Auto China 2018. Built in China for China, the long-wheelbase version debuts with a sharper design, digital cockpit, new comfort features and the latest iteration of Intelligent Drive.
The success of the C-Class is based in part on the broad diversity of its model line-up, which has included a long-wheelbase version of the C-Class Sedan since 2014. Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBAC) in Beijing produces it exclusively for the Chinese market. Compared with the regular sedan, the wheelbase of the C-Class L Sedan is eight centimetres longer, resulting in even more legroom for rear-seat passengers. The front passenger seat can also be electrically adjusted from the rear. The regular-wheelbase sedan is also for sale in China and locally produced there.
New four-cylinder engines equipped with 48-volt technology (EQ Boost) underscore the dynamic nature of the C-Class, making them even sportier and even more fun to drive. Now fitted as standard, the LED high-performance headlights feature a new design, while the MULTIBEAM LED headlights with ULTRA RANGE high beam are available as an option. The upgraded interior with fully digital instrument display, larger media screen and new multifunction steering wheel with touch-control buttons offer plenty of options for individualisation. Ambient lighting now with 64 colours, the Multicontour Seat Package with massage function and the ENERGIZING comfort control enhance driver wellbeing.
“People who know a little of the history of our brand here in China will know why the C-Class is very special to us. In 2014, here in Beijing on this stage, we introduced our game-changer: the long-wheelbase C-Class – a car that promised to transform our brand’s perception from what had gone before. 380,000 customers since that day have confirmed that change and with their trust have placed the C-Class, also in quarter one of this year, as its segment leader”, says Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co.