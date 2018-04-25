Nobody has ever said the Lexus LS 500h is quick on its feet. It’s not designed to be. The Lexus LS is a large luxury sedan built to transport passengers in opulence and comfort. Hitting the weekend autocross circuit isn’t in its repertoire. That doesn’t mean the roughly 5,000-pound sedan is slow. Granted, it’s not quick either. A new video from AutoTopNL sees just how long it takes to get the Lexus LS 500h up to 157 miles per hour (253 kph). Spoiler alert – it takes some time.

Off the line, the roughly two-and-a-half-ton Lexus hits 62 mph (100 kph) in about six seconds, which is plenty fast for merging into traffic or passing the slowpoke on the highway. Things quickly start to slow down though. It takes the LS 500h about 24 seconds to whiz past 124 mph (200 kph). The remaining 33 mph (53 kph) take an eternity to pass. In the end, it takes the Lexus LS 500h just over one minute to hit 157 mph (253 kph) – one minute and about three seconds to be exact.

The LS 500h has a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with two electric motors to produce a modest 354 horsepower. That’s not a lot of oomph when you put it under the hood of a roughly 5,000-pound sedan. The powertrain is pulled from the lighter LC 500h, including the transmission that combines both a CVT and a four-speed automatic. This isn’t a BMW M5. Yes, there’s a biturbocharged V6 producing 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, but that’s not a car AutoTopNL has tested just yet. It’ll be a little quicker to speed, but even then, it’s still a heavy luxury sedan.

These videos are a great way to see how one car stacks up to another in terms of sheer performance. Are they scientific? Of course not. But it’s still a great way to measure one car against another – even if it’s a Lexus luxury sedan.

Source: AutoTopNL