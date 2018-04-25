This is what professional hooning looks like.

Imagine flying all the way to Germany to tackle the Nürburgring in a Mustang only to get there when it’s raining. For most people, it’d be a major letdown – a missed opportunity to drive one of the world’s most legendary and iconic race tracks. However, if you’re Vaughn Gittin Jr., Formula DRIFT racer, you have other options available like the Ford F-150 Raptor. You see, Gittin went to Germany to drift his Ford Mustang RTR drift car, but Mother Nature had other plans. Apparently drifting isn’t fun in the rain, according to Gittin, so, he slipped behind the wheel of a Raptor and let that tail end swing.

It’s fascinating to see the large, gangly American pickup truck with its raised suspension slipping and sliding around the Nürburgring. It’s a track where automakers take their highest-powered car and compete to see which can set the fastest lap. It’s not a place for a drift-happy racer to test the limits of an off-road capable pickup truck. However, it is fun to watch it slide all around. The truck looks massive on the narrow track. And apparently, Gitting agrees, saying in the video, “That’s a big mama jama to be flicking around here!”

Also check out:

In the right, professional hands, anything can dominate on the track. Or drift with precision. Ford seems to have a thing about letting its professional race car drivers behind the wheel of the Raptor for a bit of fun. A few years ago Ken Block got behind the wheel of a Raptor and took it out to play in the snow. Now Gittin is at the Nürburgring? Talk about having some fun.

While the new Raptor may have three-inch diameter Fox Shocks, which are 44-percent larger than those found on the previous-generation Raptor, the current-gen truck packs massive amounts of horsepower and torque. The biturbocharged 3.5-liter V6 produces 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, which is available at 3,500 rpm. That’s plenty of power, with a little help from the rain, to break the back end loose and have some serious fun.

Source: Ford Performance via YouTube

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive
34 photos
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: First Drive

Ford F-150

Ford F-150
Explore Reviews

More photos

Rocket Bunny Ford F-150 Raptor
Rocket Bunny Ford F-150 Raptor
GeigerCars Ford F-150 Raptor HP520
GeigerCars Ford F-150 Raptor HP520
Shelby Ford Raptor Baja
Shelby Ford Raptor Baja
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Towing a 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300TD Wagon
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Towing a 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300TD Wagon
Ford F-150 Raptor China Delivery
Ford F-150 Raptor China Delivery
Race cars: Detroit 2017
Race cars: Detroit 2017
Photo by: Steven Ewing