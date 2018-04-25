Judging by its name alone, you might guess that the "Lafesta" is some obscure, one-off supercar from an Italian workshop somewhere. But no, it’s actually a Hyundai; the small Lafesta sedan – which translates to "festival" in Italian – showed up surprisingly at the Beijing International Motor Show as a vehicle focused on the Chinese market exclusively.

The new Lafesta, "embraces the growing younger generation," says Hyundai. The small sedan embodies Hyundai’s new design approach of "Sensuous Sportiness" with an aggressive fascia highlighted by a version of Hyundai’s corporate Cascading grille, sleek headlights, LED daytime running lights, and gloss black features.

Though we don't have any official images to work with just yet, Hyundai says that same sporty styling translates to the cabin, too. A cockpit-style design comes paired with high-quality materials. The Lafesta is said to also feature some of the most advanced, safest driving assistance systems available on any Hyundai product to date.

"China is evolving quickly and so are Chinese people’s attitudes. They are more self-confident, positive and creative. The Lafesta will help us reflect this shifting trend," said Simon Loasby, Director and Head of Hyundai China Design. "It’s a clear demonstration of how our newly announced design vision, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ comes to life in Hyundai vehicles."

Pairing appropriately with its aggressive design, the Lafesta comes powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged GDI engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Hyundai doesn’t say how much the powertrain will produce, but given its "sporty" designation, here’s hoping it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), at minimum.

The Lafesta will go on sale in China in the fourth quarter of this year, but isn’t expected to make it to any other markets. More details like price and performance will be given following an official launch outside of Auto China later in the year.

Source: Hyundai