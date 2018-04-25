Want a slightly sporty look for your new truck? The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado caters to your desires with its new RST trim level, which is shown here in spy photos taken on public roads. Chevy confirmed the existence of the RST model when it brought the new Silverado to the Detroit Auto Show, but until now we had seen just one photo of the truck.

Specifically, Chevy said that the Silverado RST would get dressed up by 22-inch wheels, full-LED exterior lighting, and body-color trim. It is based on the truck’s LT trim level. As we can deduce from these photos, running boards are also included, and the Chevrolet Performance bed-mounted sport bar appears to be offered as an option. Unsurprisingly, an RST badge adorns the tailgate.

While there are no specific powertrain details yet, it’s fair to expect that the Silverado RST might mirror what’s under the hood of the Tahoe RST, meaning a 6.2-liter V8 engine coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado underwent some serious upgrades in its latest generation. For starters, it’s as much as 450 pounds lighter than before, thanks to use of aluminum and advanced steels throughout, including aluminum upper control arms. The body alone is 88 pounds lighter than before, for instance, even though the Silverado’s wheelbase and length have both increased (by 3.9 and 1.6 inches, respectively, for Crew Cab trucks).

The bed is wider, a power tailgate is available, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine will be optional. Along with the diesel, the Silverado will offer 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 engine engines, both updated and with a “dynamic fuel management” system to turn off some cylinders to save fuel.

As is evident from these photos, there’s a new look for all Silverados, too, with fresh creasing on the fenders and body sides, plus a redesigned fascia that mashes the headlights and grille together.

The new Silverado goes on sale this fall, and it’s likely the RST model will launch at the same time as other, more volume-focused versions.

Source: Automedia