Mercedes-Benz has expanded its E-Class range yet again. The German marque has pulled the sheets off its two newest iterations: the E53 Saloon (or sedan), and the E53 Estate (or wagon). The two new E53 models replace the outgoing E43 4MATIC models, and provide buyers "an entrance into the world of AMG," says Mercedes.

Both the E53 sedan and wagon come powered by a biturbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an EQ Boost electric auxiliary compressor. The EQ battery on its own produces 21 horsepower (16 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque, but when combined with the engine, total output is listed at 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. That number represents a modest upgrade over the most powerful non-AMG E-Class (329 hp), but is still a ways off from 603-hp (449-kW) E63 models.

All that extra power comes paired to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission, with standard all-wheel drive courtesy of AMG’s 4Matic+ system. Five different drive modes are available, including Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. Opt for the AMG Driver’s Package, and top speed for both E53 models is listed at 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour), up from the 155-mph (249 kmh) limited top speed in the standard trim.

Along with more power, the AMG E53 models are both better looking, too. The two new iterations adopt a "power bulge" hood, as seen on previous AMG models, new high-gloss chrome elements, and optional 20-inch AMG lightweight alloy wheels. The interior also includes a few model-specific features, things like unique sport seats with AMG upholstery, red contrast stitching, a standard AMG performance steering wheel, and AMG badges throughout, of course. For a bit extra, buyers can opt for a Widescreen Cockpit, which now includes a larger display with virtual instrument clusters, and a central infotainment display above the center console.

Alongside its new E53 models, Mercedes-Benz will also show a SportStyle Package for the entire E-Class range. The new package includes a few unique design elements, things like a chrome louvre below the front bumper, a badge on the front wing, and a chrome trim element in the rear bumper in high-gloss black. Inside, the SportStyle package tacks on a black fabric headliner, an ash wood black center console, and brushed stainless steel sport pedals.

