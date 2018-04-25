Volvo is making a bold promise about the future of electric cars: by 2025, the automaker plans for half of its sales to be full-electric models.

Today’s announcement represents an even more aggressive move toward green-car sales from Volvo. Last year, the company said that from 2019, every new model it launched would be electrified. But that simply means some form of motor and battery system, whether a mild hybrid, standard hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or full-electric. The automaker had committed to selling one million electrified vehicles overall by 2025. Yet today’s pronouncement is an even stronger move toward battery power in future Volvos.

The announcement, made in conjunction with the Beijing Motor Show, is tied to the fact that the Chinese government has called for 20 percent of car sales to be “new energy” models by 2025, Volvo said.

“Last year we made a commitment to electrification in preparation for an era beyond the internal combustion engine,” Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars, said in a statement. “Today we reinforce and expand that commitment in the world’s leading market for electrified cars.”

Notably, Volvo made the decision to only show plug-in hybrid models at the Beijing show – the first time the company had done so at a major auto show. Among those was the XC40 T5 PHEV, marking the first public debut of the plug- version of the new compact SUV. Volvo hasn’t shared any technical specs on the new model, pictured here, so far, but we expect to learn more about it in the coming months.

Volvo said last year that it would build its first all-electric car in China, and that the vehicle would go on sale in 2019 and be exported globally. The model will be built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) flexible chassis (also employed by the XC40) and is believed to resemble the 40.2 concept shown in 2016.

We also know that more EVs are on the way from Volvo. The company said last year that it plans to introduce five full-electric cars between 2019 and 2021. Three of those will be Volvos, while two will be sold under the Polestar brand. Specifically, expect the Polestar 2 mid-size sedan, as well as a full-electric SUV that Polestar has described as, “a stunning electric SUV with a beautiful aerodynamic silhouette.”

Incidentally, Volvo is not the only car company to see electrified vehicles as the only future solution to meeting stricter emissions regulars. Maserati has said all its new models from 2019 will be electrified, while BMW has made the same commitment about its cars for 2020. Toyota, too, says that by 2025 it will offer an electrified version of all its models, including Lexus cars. And in Europe, DS Automobiles says it will have an electrified version of all its forthcoming cars.

Source: Volvo