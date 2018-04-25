MG tears the sheet off its handsome X-Motion Concept SUV at the Beijing Auto Show. The brand imagines the model as potentially being the flagship model in the lineup someday.

The SUV features narrow LED headlights that connect to a large grille with chrome details inside of it. Large corner intakes have their own illumination too. The long, contoured hood leads to a sweptback windshield and flowing roofline. Muscular fenders lend visual weight to the rear. At the tail, the lights echo the shape of the ones in front. A pair of oval exhaust pipes protrude from the bumper, which lends an aggressive aesthetic.

The X-Motion is just an exterior styling concept at the moment. MG offers no images about the interior and only makes vague statements about the SUV's capabilities. For example, it would use a fully electric powertrain and use connectivity tech from MG's parent company SAIC.

When teasing the X-Motion concept, MG said that it shared a platform with the existing Roewe RX8 SUV. It uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 221 horsepower (165 kilowatts) and 266 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available gearbox, but buyers can select from two- or all-wheel drive.

"We’re yet to decide whether X-motion will come to the UK, but we can already see that MG’s design language and value-for-money approach are finding favor with British buyers who are choosing MG in ever-growing numbers," Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, said in the model's announcement. If the X-Motion goes into production and arrives in the U.K, it would bring some real style to a lineup that currently consists of two small crossovers and a five-door hatchback

Source: MG