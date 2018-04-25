Mercedes-Benz is preparing to grow its crossover range yet again with the GLB-Class. While we have seen it a lot in spy shots this year, a new video has provided a better look at the boxy model on the move.

The GLB will share a longer version of the platform from the GLA-Class and will feature a completely different aesthetic. Rather than featuring a sleek appearance with a curvy roof, this model features a more utilitarian aesthetic with a more upright, chunky look. This test mule features the production-spec headlights with LEDs and L-shaped running lights on top. The SUV also has a wide grille and a cutout in the center for the driver assistance system's sensor. A skinny intake occupies the lower fascia.

In profile, the GLB features a tall roof, which looks like it should allow for a roomy cabin. A prominent roof rack should make tying down cargo easy. This test mule has an odd porthole-like window at the back, but the camouflage suggests that the glass extends all the way to the back.

The GLB's rear features a large hatchback that could make loading large items into the back an easier process. There are also a set of angular LED headlights. A large rear bumper conceals the exhaust outlets.

Inside, the SUV would likely share tech with other vehicles on Mercedes' MFA2 platform like the latest A-Class. In addition to a five-seat version, there would allegedly be a seven-passenger version that would ride on a longer wheelbase.

Using a version of the MFA2 platform means that the GLB can share engines with these vehicles, too. The latest A-Class is available in Europe with a 161-horsepower 1.4-liter turbo, 221-hp 2.0-liter turbo, and a 114-hp 1.5-liter turbodiesel. Buyers can choose between a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual. It's possible Mercedes could offer a range-topping AMG version with over 400 hp, too.

The GLB could debut as soon as late this year. Rumors indicate the SUV would arrive in the United States in late 2019.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube