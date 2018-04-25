The XJ story started way back in 1968 with the Series I model and continued with seven subsequent generations, the most recent being introduced in 2009. The X351 is still around and while some would argue it’s getting a little bit long in the tooth compared to other fullsize luxury sedans, the XJ still has what it takes to turn heads. To celebrate 50 years of the XJ, Jag is now rolling out at the Beijing Motor Show an anniversary edition suitably called “XJ50.”

Available in both standard- and long-wheelbase configurations, the commemorative luxobarge gets new front and rear bumpers similar to what the high-end Autobiography version features. It rides on a fresh set of 20-inch Venom alloy wheels and comes with the compulsory model-exclusive badging adorning the rear and side vents. At the front, the grille has been blacked out. Customers will be able to pick from Rosello Red, Santorini Black, Fuji White, and this lovely Loire Blue shade.

Inside the posh cabin, the luxed-up Jaguar benefits from soft-grain diamond-quilted seats with fancy headrests with an embossed leaper. The central armrest is adorned with the “XJ50” logo you will also find on the illuminated treadplates to further set it apart from the regular model. To spice things up even more, there are bright metal pedals and anodized gearshift paddles.

There’s no word yet about availability outside homeland U.K. where it can already be ordered from £74,280.

Looking into the XJ’s future, the ninth generation of the lavish sedan will be bigger and sportier. It’s unclear when it will be launched, but with Jaguar saying the firm’s next launch will be the XJ, it will likely be out in the years to come. Don’t expect an S-Class rival because Jag has said the next XJ is not being developed to go after Mercedes’ flagship. Instead, it will be more of a driver-focused sedan and will usher in new technology for the brand.

Source: Jaguar