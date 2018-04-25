There’s certainly no shortage of special McLarens as after seeing the 570S Spider Canada Comission and 570S Spider Design Edition just a few days ago, the more practical 570GT is also being embellished. Pampered by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) with input from Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, the new 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection is limited to only five cars bound to be sold globally.

All cars will be sharing an elegant Obsidian Black from MSO, adorned with a golden dragon that was hand-painted on the door inserts to reflect the Chinese classic design elements that have influenced the limited-run 570GT. Just like the door inserts, the new 15-spoke alloy wheels together with the brake calipers come with a Gloss Speedline Gold finish to further emphasize the Chinese motif.

The dragon design elements have a direct correspondent inside the cabin where sculptural dragons have been embroidered in gold on the Alcantara-wrapped central tunnel as well as on the rear luggage deck. These elements represent the work of Mr. Cabbeen who took inspiration from the Chao Embroidery, which is considered as being an important component of China’s cultural heritage.

The beautiful finish of the embroidered dragons was possible thanks to Kang Huifang, Director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China's Arts and Crafts Institute. She has more than 40 years of experience when it comes to Chao Embroidery and was the one to sew the embroidered dragons on all five cars. Rounding off the visual upgrades are the sill covers covered in carbon by MSO.

The new 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection marks the first collaboration between McLaren and a Chinese fashion designer and illustrates the philosophy “Designed in China, made in the UK.” The car is currently on display at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show where the Senna is celebrating its Chinese debut.

