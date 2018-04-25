Only five cars will be made.
There’s certainly no shortage of special McLarens as after seeing the 570S Spider Canada Comission and 570S Spider Design Edition just a few days ago, the more practical 570GT is also being embellished. Pampered by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) with input from Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, the new 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection is limited to only five cars bound to be sold globally.
All cars will be sharing an elegant Obsidian Black from MSO, adorned with a golden dragon that was hand-painted on the door inserts to reflect the Chinese classic design elements that have influenced the limited-run 570GT. Just like the door inserts, the new 15-spoke alloy wheels together with the brake calipers come with a Gloss Speedline Gold finish to further emphasize the Chinese motif.
The dragon design elements have a direct correspondent inside the cabin where sculptural dragons have been embroidered in gold on the Alcantara-wrapped central tunnel as well as on the rear luggage deck. These elements represent the work of Mr. Cabbeen who took inspiration from the Chao Embroidery, which is considered as being an important component of China’s cultural heritage.
The beautiful finish of the embroidered dragons was possible thanks to Kang Huifang, Director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China's Arts and Crafts Institute. She has more than 40 years of experience when it comes to Chao Embroidery and was the one to sew the embroidered dragons on all five cars. Rounding off the visual upgrades are the sill covers covered in carbon by MSO.
The new 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection marks the first collaboration between McLaren and a Chinese fashion designer and illustrates the philosophy “Designed in China, made in the UK.” The car is currently on display at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show where the Senna is celebrating its Chinese debut.
Source: McLaren
McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection
McLaren Automotive partners with Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur to create McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection
- 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection developed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) in collaboration with Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen
- First styling collaboration between McLaren and a Chinese fashion designer and demonstrating the philosophy, ‘Designed in China, made in the UK’
- Collection makes its world premiere this week in Beijing at Auto China 2018; limited to only five units worldwide
- MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black paint finish; hand-painted dragon door inserts, 15-Spoke GT wheels and brake calipers all finished in Bespoke Gloss Speedline Gold
- Rear Luggage Deck finished with vivid gold embroidered dragon, designed by Mr. Cabbeen and sewn by Kang Huifang, a preserver of Chao Embroidery, one of China’s rare cultural heritages that embodies time-honoured classic aesthetics and craftsmanship.
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, have combined to create a bespoke McLaren 570GT that will be unveiled this week in Beijing at the Auto China 2018 show. The first bespoke model developed by MSO to introduce distinctive Chinese classic design elements, the McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection is the result of a styling collaboration with the Chinese fashion design wear company. Just five examples of the car will be available.
Finished in MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black paint complemented by a dragon design that has been hand-painted in Gloss Speedline Gold on both door inserts, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection additionally features a new 15-Spoke GT wheel, which together with the brake calipers are also finished in Gloss Speedline Gold.
“McLaren Special Operations is dedicated to providing customers with tailored choices that offer them almost endless personalisation alternatives,” commented, Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. “As a fusion of contemporary British design style and Chinese classic art elements, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection was created to satisfy Chinese customers' desire for individualisation and is further evidence of the growing interest in MSO services in the China market.”
MSO Defined Carbon Sill Covers grace the inside the cabin, with unique vivid sculptural dragons embroidered in gold on the Alcantara® Centre Front Tunnel and Rear Luggage Deck. Designed by Mr. Cabbeen to elevate the five Cabbeen Collection cars to a new level of interior luxury, the dragon motifs are an example of Chao Embroidery, which is recognised as part of China’s cultural heritage.
The embroidered dragons on each of the five cars were sewn by Kang Huifang, the Director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China's Arts and Crafts Institute and renowned for her work over four decades to preserve the art of Chao Embroidery.
The McLaren 570GT is the most luxurious and refined Sports Series model, providing long-distance comfort and increased versatility while retaining a thrilling driving experience. Subtly visually different to the 570S Coupé, its classic GT lines sweep down into a side-opening rear glass hatch to provide an additional 220 litres of storage on the leather-lined touring deck, as well as an instantly recognisable visual identity. Chassis settings deliver the additional comfort expected from a car developed for touring, but the 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine ensures the 570 GT has the exhilarating performance expected of a McLaren Sports Series model.