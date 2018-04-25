Lamborghini has big ambitions for its Urus super SUV. The Italian company, already enjoying a very strong interest from customers around the world, will race the vehicle and will soon give it a plug-in hybrid version. How soon? We have the answer here.

Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, Maurizio Reggiani, who spoke to Drive during the international media launch of the Urus in Rome, confirmed a hybrid variant of the SUV is coming in the next 18 months. According to preliminary details, it will borrow its electrified powertrain from Porsche, which means a 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor will be used to generate a system output of 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters), or even more.

The Urus will become the first-ever electrified Lamborghini in history and will be followed by the successors of the Huracan and Aventador, which will also receive electric boost. The hybridized powertrain would make the SUV even more powerful than the “regular” Urus with 650 hp (485 kW).

But, in order to be able to invest hundreds of millions into its next generation supercars, the automaker needs fresh money from the Urus SUV. That’s why the brand wants to turn the super SUV into a cash cow, just like Porsche did with its Cayenne about a decade ago. The goal is to produce and sell about 4,000 units of the Urus annually.

“This is our wish, our target and our goal; to increase the foundations of the brand and, due to that, increase the revenue that will ensure the stability of our super sports car in the future,” Reggiani told the publication. “We can sell the Urus because we have the Huracan and Aventador - without this brand value it is difficult to be credible. To be Lamborghini at the moment, it is important that we have this credibility from these models to build the Super Sports SUV in this way.”

Source: Drive