The Nissan Sylphy has been around since 2000 and takes the shape of a family-oriented compact sedan available in only some parts of the world, including in North America where it’s closely related to the Sentra. The third generation was launched back in 2012 and now it’s ready to eschew the combustion engine to go fully electric using the same platform as the new Leaf. As it’s the case with virtually every other EV, the most important number people care about is range: 338 kilometers (210 miles), based on the Chinese testing cycle.

Not only has the Sylphy Zero Emission borrowed the underpinnings from the Leaf, but the styling is also a nod to the electric five-door hatchback while retaining cues of the regular facelifted model. The battery pack has been positioned under the seats to free up cabin space, though Nissan has not revealed images of the interior just yet. It does say the electric sedan has best-in-class legroom thanks to the EV platform and comes with heated and ergonomic seat. Drivers will have the possibility of sending audio and video content from a smartphone to the car’s infotainment system.

The Sylphy Zero Emission will go down in Nissan history as being the company’s first electric vehicle built locally to exclusively cater the People’s Republic. It’s scheduled to go on sale later this year, with full specifications and other details to be disclosed closer to the model’s market launch.

Nissan plans to roll out a total of 20 electrified models over the next five years, but don’t expect the Sylphy Zero Emission to go global as it will remain a China-only affair.

Also at the ongoing 2018 Beijing Motor Show, Nissan is exhibiting the revised version of the IMx Kuro electric crossover concept originally unveiled last month in Geneva.

