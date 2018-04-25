Nissan's first EV built in China for China can cover 210 miles based on the local testing procedure.
The Nissan Sylphy has been around since 2000 and takes the shape of a family-oriented compact sedan available in only some parts of the world, including in North America where it’s closely related to the Sentra. The third generation was launched back in 2012 and now it’s ready to eschew the combustion engine to go fully electric using the same platform as the new Leaf. As it’s the case with virtually every other EV, the most important number people care about is range: 338 kilometers (210 miles), based on the Chinese testing cycle.
Not only has the Sylphy Zero Emission borrowed the underpinnings from the Leaf, but the styling is also a nod to the electric five-door hatchback while retaining cues of the regular facelifted model. The battery pack has been positioned under the seats to free up cabin space, though Nissan has not revealed images of the interior just yet. It does say the electric sedan has best-in-class legroom thanks to the EV platform and comes with heated and ergonomic seat. Drivers will have the possibility of sending audio and video content from a smartphone to the car’s infotainment system.
The Sylphy Zero Emission will go down in Nissan history as being the company’s first electric vehicle built locally to exclusively cater the People’s Republic. It’s scheduled to go on sale later this year, with full specifications and other details to be disclosed closer to the model’s market launch.
Nissan plans to roll out a total of 20 electrified models over the next five years, but don’t expect the Sylphy Zero Emission to go global as it will remain a China-only affair.
Also at the ongoing 2018 Beijing Motor Show, Nissan is exhibiting the revised version of the IMx Kuro electric crossover concept originally unveiled last month in Geneva.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission
Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission electric car debuts at Auto China 2018
BEIJING – Nissan today unveiled the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission, Nissan's first electric car made in China for Chinese consumers, at Auto China 2018.
The new model offers the exciting performance of a 100% electric powertrain. Its advanced technologies and spacious cabin offer convenience and comfort. Drivers will be able to enjoy an extended drive range of 338 kilometers, according to official Chinese standards.1
"The new Sylphy Zero Emission is the next step in our electrification strategy for China," said José Muñoz, Nissan's chief performance officer and chairman of the Management Committee for China, who unveiled the model in Beijing. "The new Sylphy Zero Emission will be Nissan's first mass-production electric vehicle for the China market and one of the 20 electrified models that we plan to introduce over the next five years."
The new car is the result of more than 70 years of electric vehicle research and development at Nissan, and more than 25 years of battery research, development and manufacturing experience. More than 320,000 Nissan LEAF customers globally are testimony to the strength of the expertise that has gone into the new model.
The Sylphy Zero Emission embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society. Built on the same platform as the Nissan LEAF – the world's best-selling electric car – the Sylphy Zero Emission inherits the LEAF's core technologies while offering the stability and reliability of a full-size wheelbase.
The EV platform allows the battery to be placed under the seats. This results in a comfortable, spacious cabin with class-leading legroom.
Multilayer ergonomic seating with heating options further enhances comfort. A connectivity feature allows the vehicle's audio and video to be remote-controlled from a mobile phone.
The Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission will go on sale later in 2018. More information will be available at a later date, including service and financing options.