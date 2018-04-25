Audi's first long-wheelbase SUV adds 3.5 inches (88 millimeters) of length to boost the comfort of rear passengers.
For the umpteenth time, China and only China is getting a long-wheelbase version of a premium model. This time around, Audi is stretching the Q5 to join the A4 L and the A6 L sedans that have been around for a long time alongside the global A8 L. It’s in fact the first SUV from the four-ring company to receive the LWB treatment and compared to the standard model, it has been elongated by 3.5 inches (88 millimeters).
Passengers relaxing on the back seats now get to enjoy an extra 110 mm (4.3 inches) of knee room, prompting Audi to say the Q5 L offers "opulent space" in the back. The cargo capacity has remained the same and depending on the location of the rear seats, the trunk can swallow between 550 to 1,550 liters (19.4 to 54.7 cubic feet). There’s not much to say about the styling as it has been essentially carried over from the regular Q5 sold all over the world, with the obvious exception of the longer rear doors highlighting the stretch in the wheelbase.
Audi plans to sell the Q5 L in China with a choice of five different trims: Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport, and Sport plus. These are all generously equipped as even the entry-level version features three-zone automatic climate control and smartphone integration. Step up to Lifestyle or above and Audi will reward you with its MMI navigation plus infotainment system and the fully digital driver’s display. The other three higher-end trims also feature a fancy Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Power is provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 190 hp (140 kW) and 252 hp (185 kW). With the lesser configuration of the four-cylinder unit, the Q5 L hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.6 seconds whereas with the beefier setup it completes the task in 6.7 seconds. The engine is hooked up exclusively to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox responsible of delivering power to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
As it is the case with the CN-spec standard Q5, the L version will be produced locally by the FAW-VW joint venture in northern China at the Changchun plant using some prefabricated components originating from the company’s San José Chiapa factory in Mexico. Sales of the Q5 L will commence this summer.
2018 Audi Q5 L
First SUV with a long wheelbase from the four rings:
Audi Q5L at the Beijing Motor Show
- New model especially for the Chinese market
- Extra 88 millimeters (3.5 in) in length for opulent space in back seat
- 2.0 TFSI in two performance options, S tronic and quattro drive are standard
- Five equipment lines with generous offerings
It stretches 4.77 meters (15.6 ft) long and offers plenty of space for five people and loads of luggage: Audi is presenting the new Q5L at the Beijing Motor Show from April 25 to May 4. The long version of the successful SUV is aimed specifically at customers in China. You can choose between five equipment lines and two performance versions of the 2.0 TFSI – the quattro all-wheel drive system is standard.
Audi customers in China traditionally prize cars with roomy interiors and high prestige value. Audi currently offers three models with an extended wheelbase: the A4L, the A6L and the A8L. Now the Audi Q5L is being added. It will celebrate its world premiere on April 25 at the Beijing Motor Show, one of the most important automobile shows in the world. The Audi Q5L is the
first SUV from the brand in a long version. Compared to its original base, its wheelbase and exterior length have each increased by 88 millimeters (3.5 in). This benefits passengers in the rear seat, who gain an additional 110 millimeters (4.3 in) of knee room. Depending on the position of the rear seat system, the volume of the luggage compartment remains unchanged at 550 to 1,550 liters (19.4 – 54.7 cu ft).
Buyers of the Audi Q5L can choose between the Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport and Sport plus equipment lines, depending on the engine. These differ in many exterior and interior details. Even the Vogue base model of the Q5 L comes with convenient three-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning and the Audi smartphone interface on board. Starting with the Lifestyle model line, the high-end operating system MMI navigation plus and the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit are added. The Design, Sport and Sport plus lines also include the Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound.
The Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense city safety systems come standard in all lines; in addition, there are assistance packages for the city and for suburban streets. Starting with the Lifestyle line, LED headlights are available as an option with the highly convenient Matrix LED technology. The panoramic glass roof is also standard.
The drive system in the Audi Q5L is a bestseller on the Chinese market: the powerful and efficient four-cylinder Turbo 2.0 TFSI. It is available with 140 kW (190 hp) or with 185 kW (252 hp). It accelerates the SUV from zero to 100 km/h (0 – 62.1 mph) in 8.6 or 6.7 seconds, respectively. According to the Chinese emission standard C5 the consumption with 20 inch wheels is 6.9 or 7.3 liters per 100 km (34.1 or 32.2 US mpg)*; this corresponds to CO2 emissions of 164 and 174 g/km (263.9 or 280.0 g/mi)*. A standard seven-speed S tronic transfers the power to the quattro with ultra-technology, which is also standard. In the Audi drive select, the driver can choose between the comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual driving profiles. Wheel formats range from 18 to 20 inches in diameter.
Like the Q5 with a normal wheelbase, Audi also produces the Q5L in a joint venture with FAW-VW in CKD production in the Changchun plant in northern China. A part of the prefabricated components come from Audi's plant in San José Chiapa, Mexico. With the new Q5L, Audi is seeking to further expand its strong position in the Chinese SUV market. Sales will launch in summer 2018.
* Fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures given in ranges depend on the tires/wheels used