For the umpteenth time, China and only China is getting a long-wheelbase version of a premium model. This time around, Audi is stretching the Q5 to join the A4 L and the A6 L sedans that have been around for a long time alongside the global A8 L. It’s in fact the first SUV from the four-ring company to receive the LWB treatment and compared to the standard model, it has been elongated by 3.5 inches (88 millimeters).

Passengers relaxing on the back seats now get to enjoy an extra 110 mm (4.3 inches) of knee room, prompting Audi to say the Q5 L offers "opulent space" in the back. The cargo capacity has remained the same and depending on the location of the rear seats, the trunk can swallow between 550 to 1,550 liters (19.4 to 54.7 cubic feet). There’s not much to say about the styling as it has been essentially carried over from the regular Q5 sold all over the world, with the obvious exception of the longer rear doors highlighting the stretch in the wheelbase.

Audi plans to sell the Q5 L in China with a choice of five different trims: Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport, and Sport plus. These are all generously equipped as even the entry-level version features three-zone automatic climate control and smartphone integration. Step up to Lifestyle or above and Audi will reward you with its MMI navigation plus infotainment system and the fully digital driver’s display. The other three higher-end trims also feature a fancy Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Power is provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 190 hp (140 kW) and 252 hp (185 kW). With the lesser configuration of the four-cylinder unit, the Q5 L hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.6 seconds whereas with the beefier setup it completes the task in 6.7 seconds. The engine is hooked up exclusively to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox responsible of delivering power to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

As it is the case with the CN-spec standard Q5, the L version will be produced locally by the FAW-VW joint venture in northern China at the Changchun plant using some prefabricated components originating from the company’s San José Chiapa factory in Mexico. Sales of the Q5 L will commence this summer.

Source: Audi