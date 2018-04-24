2019 Audi A1 Spied Almost Completely Undisguised

Almost nothing is left to the imagination thanks to the latest batch of spy photos showing the 2019 Audi A1 Sportback. The uncamouflaged car’s sharp character lines, sporty body kit, and modern lighting graphics are all evident as the A1 goes through final testing in Europe.

Although we had seen the basic outline of the new A1 before, it’s only now that we can clearly discern the many sharp creases that define its bodysides. Up front, too, deep lower grille openings lend the fascia a sporty appearance, while from behind a roof spoiler and polygonal taillights look taut and modern.

The next Audi A1 is expected to ride on a version of the MQB modular platform already used for a long list of Volkswagen Group cars, including the Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf. The cars seen here are five-door hatchbacks – Audi refers to it as the A1 Sportback – and in fact we’ve heard that the new model will not be offered in a three-door bodystyle.

It’s still far too early to know any specifics about powertrains, but our sources suggest that a turbocharged 1.0-liter inline-three will be at the bottom of the engine range, with 1.5- and 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engines also on the docket in various states of tune. We’re told all-wheel drive will be available as an option; today it’s only offered on the racy S1. It’s also rumored that those engines might have mild-hybrid technology; Audi has already introduced mild-hybrid tech on the engines in the new A6, A7, and A8.

Though we have yet to see the inside, it’s a safe bet Audi will equip the new A1 with its Virtual Cockpit instruments, as well as all manner of active-safety technology.

Audi has built the A1 model range in Brussels since 2010, but the next-generation car’s assembly instead moves to Martorell, Spain. That’s because Audi will instead repurpose the Brussels plant to build, “the first purely electric-drive SUV from Audi” – the E-Tron.

As we reported in January, Audi plans to officially introduce the new A1 Sportback this year. We should see it in the coming months. After all, we know Audi plans a huge product onslaught with a new model set to be introduced every three weeks.

Source: Automedia