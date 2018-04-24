At around 3 A.M. Tuesday morning, 13 truckers and Michigan State Police helped save the life of a suicidal man on interstate 696 near Detroit. Police first noticed a man standing on the overpass at Coolidge street at around 1 A.M, and quickly went to work on shutting down the freeway in an attempt to stop him from jumping.

According to The Detroit News, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said that the department asked 13 truckers who had been stopped with the highway shut down to head to the overpass. The idea was to park all 13 semi-trucks underneath the overpass to prevent the man from jumping to his death. Thanks to the effort, the man was walked off the bridge before being taken by Huntington Woods Police to Beaumont hospital for evaluation.

The image below shows all of the trucks parked under the overpass:

The photo was posted to the Twisted Truckers facebook page, and one user, Chris Harrison, who claimed to be one of the truckers in the event, said that “the cops came up and waved 6 or 7 of us through and then stopped us under the bridge.” He continued, “same thing on the west bound side. I just happened to be one of the guys in the front of the line.”

Police reportedly talked to the man for several hours before the incident came to a close. At around 4 A.M., the 696 was reopened to travelers. "You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911," the police wrote on Twitter in an effort to curb other attempts. "There are so many people that can help you make the choice to get help and live! It is our hope to never see another photo like this again."

Source: Fox2, The Detroit News