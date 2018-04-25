Hide press release Show press release

A NEW LEVEL OF PERFORMANCE AND SOPHISTICATION:

THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEXUS ES

 Transformation of the sedan previously known for comfort and quietness into one equally

capable of delivering class-leading handling and performance

 Emotional design Reflects New Dynamic Capabilities

After six generations of unprecedented success in the midsize sedan category, the next-generation Lexus ES is

forging a new, more ambitious path. Long known for its unparalleled comfort, refinement and luxury

appointments, the seventh-generation ES builds on its strengths with an all-new chassis that allows for a more

dynamic exterior design and even better driving performance.

The introduction of the new Lexus ES continues the expression of the brand’s design direction and commitment

towards crafting vehicles with heightened excitement, emotion and passion expanding that vision of the brand’s

future to a broader audience. Traditional buyers will find the new ES more spacious, quieter and safer than ever

before while a new generation of customers will be introduced to a sedan with sharpened performance, classleading

safety technology and a level of craftsmanship rarely found in this segment.

THE NEW DIMENSION OF ES DESIGN

Built on the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform, the new ES pushes the limits of design in the

midsize luxury sedan class. This ES is longer (+2.6 in), lower (-.2 in) and wider (+1.8 in.) than before with wheels

that have been pushed closer to the corners thanks to a two-inch longer wheelbase and wider tracks front (+.4

in) and rear (+1.5 in). It’s stance and proportions reflect its newfound performance capabilities and give the ES

the kind of eye-catching appearance that will make owners take a second look as they walk away.

Project Chief Designer, Yasuo Kajino, describes the look of the ES as “provocative elegance”. Kajino says:

“The ES has always been an elegant luxury sedan. For this generation, we have added daring design elements

that challenge the traditional expectations of buyers.”

To create a dynamic yet fluid shape, Kaijino’s team used the low hood enabled by the new ES platform to produce

a distinctive silhouette emphasized by an aggressive downward slant. Up front, the face of the ES is dramatically

different depending on the model. The standard ES 350 uses elegant vertical bars that radiate out from the

center.

In a break with ES models of the past, the seventh-generation design uses a fast roofline that emphasizes its lower

stance and slippery aerodynamics. The rear end is clean and sharply chiseled, with LED taillamps that wrap

around the quarter panels to provide a continuous styling line from any angle. 18-inch wheels will be available for

the ES 350.

A dozen colors make up the exterior paint palette including two new shades, one green and one beige that are

anything but typical. Ice Ecru Mica Metallic was designed to mimic light reflecting off fresh snow, while Sunlight

Green replicates the color of ocean water brightened by the sun.

THE FUTURE OF LEXUS INTERIORS

When designing the look and feel of the ES’s interior, Kajino’s team started with the Lexus Future Interior concept

which blends a driver-centric cockpit with a spacious and comfortable area for the front passenger. In the ES, the

driver’s focus is kept on the road ahead by placing the center display screen, instrument panel and heads up

display in a tight cluster in the driver’s field of view. Additionally, adjustments were made to components such as

the steering wheel angle and position and brake pedal angle and location to provide the driver with a natural

driving position.

Front passengers, on the other hand, get a more open and spacious environment that promotes relaxation.

Rear seat passenger comfort has long been a hallmark of the ES and the seventh-generation model still prioritizes

rear package capability despite the sleeker exterior roofline. A lower hip point and a carefully configured

headliner preserve headroom while the longer wheelbase delivers uncharacteristically generous legroom.

In addition to the array of eye-catching paint colors available on the ES, there’s a new interior color combination

that reflects the “provocative elegance” theme. Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES will offer a

new Rich Cream interior that blends cream upholstery with a brown headliner to give the cabin a modern, yet

warm look and feel.

A NEW ERA OF PERFORMANCE

The engineering team led by Yasuhiro Sakakibara had one clear goal when it came to the ES: Transform the

image of the ES. That meant turning a sedan known primarily for comfort and quietness into one that is equally

capable of delivering class-leading handling and power that you can feel and hear.

According to Yasuhiro Sakakibara, Chief Engineer, this ES was built to deliver a fundamentally higher level of

performance than any of its predecessors. “We knew that this ES had to feel responsive and easy to drive, no

matter what kind of road it was on and that can only be achieved with a solid foundation.”

The starting point was the newly developed Global Architecture-K chassis. It is an exceptionally rigid front-wheel

drive chassis, rivaling the Global Architecture-L rear-wheel drive platform used for the LC coupe and LS sedan

in terms of torsional stiffness. Various grades of high-tensile steel reduce weight versus previous platforms while

additional enhancements like an all-new double wishbone suspension design, rack-mounted electric power

steering and a V-brace mounted behind the rear seat gave the engineers the flexibility to tune the ES with a

newfound level of precision. Providing a good base to expand and enhance from, the platform allowed us to

realize low and wide proportions, resulting in a lower center of gravity and better than ever aerodynamics.

For the ES’s chassis engineering team, the goal was clear: To create a sense of comforting predictability coupled

with a feeling of quick response to every movement. Yoshiaki Ito, ES chief test driver describes the ES’s

heightened level and refined definition of comfort by saying: “We want every kind of driver to feel a sense of

complete control when they are behind the wheel of the ES. It’s a level of comfort that goes beyond merely

delivering a smooth ride.”

STANDARD V6 POWER AND A NEW 8-SPEED DIRECT-SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

All ES 350s are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that is designed to deliver commanding acceleration along with an

invigorating sound. With an update to D4-S fuel injection, the impressively smooth engine now develops 300

horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Both of those numbers are up significantly (+28 hp, +14 lb-ft)

compared to the previous generation V6.

In addition to the boost in power, the ES350 also benefits from a new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic

transmission. This uses an ultra-thin torque converter and a multi-plate lock up clutch to more efficiently transfer

power to the front wheels, and has been tuned to deliver crisp, precisely timed shifts with quick pedal responses.

With a wider spread of ratios, the new eight speed is able to utilize high torque gears on the low end for quick

starts and tall gearing on the high end for optimum efficiency.

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF ES

From the nimble, consistent responsiveness that delivers that distinctive Lexus driving performance, to real

stitching on areas such as the soft padding of the instrument panel, where each stitch is embedded into materials

for a 3-D effect, and the sound insulation and absorption measures that were undertaken to deliver an

outstanding level of quietness and sound control, the new Lexus ES is a reminder that nothing is crafted like a

Lexus.



When it goes on sale later this year, the 2019 Lexus ES will usher in a new era for one of the brand’s most popular

models. Much like the flagship LS, the new ES sedan aims to engage a broader range of customers. It delivers

everything that traditional Lexus buyers expect along with elements that will draw in those who haven’t

considered the brand before. Bolder styling, more dynamic performance, unique cabin materials and the latest

safety technology add a chapter to the ES story that will recast the traditional image of the ES into one that is new

and unexpected.



ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive

industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury

hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world’s first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1 million hybrid

vehicles.*



A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional

craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next

generation of global luxury guests, and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are

uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

*(1,263,055 units as of December 2017)

