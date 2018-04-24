Following last year’s debut of the prototype, the production Mercedes-AMG Project One will hit the road sometime in 2019. With a whopping 1,000 horsepower+ (745 kilowatts) on tap courtesy of a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 and four electric motors, it will have the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just about 2.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 218 mph (350 kmh). But before you know it, it too will be replaced.

Mercedes CEO and Daimler Chairman, Dieter Zetsche, has already confirmed that if the Project One does indeed get a successor, it will be a pure EV – bad news is it won’t be on the market until at least 2025. While we anxiously wait for that electrifying new hypercar to come to fruition, one design studio has gone to work on imagining the vehicle for itself.

The design firm Invisive has come up with a successor to the AMG Project One that looks equally as impressive as the hypercar itself. It shares a number of cues with the current vehicle – particularly the long, low-slung body, and the sleek fascia – but is well futuristic, even more so than the Project One.

Dubbed the C01 Vision, the vehicle is a "purely electric supercar concept ready for track and tarmac use," says its designer. The concept uses Formula One-inspired tech, including a lightweight bodyshell mounted atop an equally lightweight subframe, giving the vehicle optimal downforce and airflow, while still managing to return a pretty appealing design.

The side profile is stunning; with a mid-mounted motor, forward-cab styling, and unique wheels, the concept looks like something out of a science-fiction movie. The front fascia – at least what we can see of it – shares a number of cues with the current car, particularly the rounded nose and sleek LED headlights. All told the car is beautifully styled – here’s hoping Mercedes designers take a few notes when creating their own electric supercar.

Source: Invisive / Facebook