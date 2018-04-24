Fear package thieves no longer; Amazon has teamed up GM and Volvo for a unique delivery service that puts packages right in the trunk of your vehicle. Using the Amazon Key app – linked to either GM’s OnStar, or Volvo’s On Call – select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Volvo owners will give the tech giant access to their vehicles to deliver packages directly. No more hiding under doormats.

The new service, which has been beta testing in California and Washington State for the past six months, and in certain parts of Europe since 2015, will be rolling out in 37 major cities in the U.S. beginning today. Even more locations are scheduled to follow in the coming months.

Amazon says the new service is in response to the success of the in-home delivery service the tech company rolled out late last year. The goal is to "make our customers’ lives easier," said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Delivery Technology at Amazon. "Prime members now have another way to ensure their packages are safe and secure—all for no additional cost." The video below shows exactly how the new service works:

Of course, there are a few limitations. Only select GM and Volvo vehicles – 2015 or newer – will be able to access the service for now. Amazon is looking to add even more automakers to its delivery list, though. Customers must also be Amazon Prime members, and the vehicle must be located nearby to an address used for Amazon deliveries.

Packages that weigh more than 50 pounds (22 kilograms), or are larger than 26 x 21 x 16 inches will require a signature. Anything worth more than $1,300, or any items that comes from a third-party seller, are not eligible for the new in-car delivery service. Same-day, two-day, and standard shipping, are all available as part of the service.

Source: Amazon