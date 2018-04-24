The latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class isn't even in dealers in most places around the world, but the engineering team already has the sights set on the future. The platform will spawn plenty of different versions, including ones with higher performance and likely a luxury-oriented Maybach model.

For example, G-Class product chief Dr. Gunnar Guthenke hinted to Auto Express that a hotter S version of the G63 could be on the way. “Previously, you’d never have had the steering and dynamics for an S,” Dr. Guthenke said. “I am so excited about future modifications.”

The new G63 packs Mercedes' 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that produces 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 newton-meters) of torque. It's enough to get the SUV to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds – a second quicker than the previous-gen model. Presumably, the S would turn up the output even higher.

Mercedes has already applied for the trademark for the G73, too. This model would reportedly add a plug-in hybrid to the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 to push the output in excess of 800 hp (597 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.

Dr. Guthenke also hinted at a new Maybach G-Class. "We have had Maybach with Landaulet. We want to nurture this tradition," he told Auto Express.

The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet semi-convertible came at the end of the previous generation G-Class' run. The firm built just 99 of them, and they carried a price of 630,000 pounds in the U.K (roughly $750,000 at contemporary exchange rates). Power came from a biturbo 6.0-liter V8 with 621 hp (463 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

Until these new G-Class variants arrive, Mercedes has plenty of options for customizing the new SUV on the way. For example, the Stainless Steel Package equips the model with plenty of metallic trim, or the Night Package darkens the exterior. The AMG Line pack is also available to add different panels for the front and rear fascia.

Source: Auto Express