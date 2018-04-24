The Range Rover Velar is no speed machine – but that should change with the introduction of the SVR model in just a few months. Spy photos and videos have capture the Velar SVR prototype on a number of occasions, but this new clip gives us an even clearer look at the upcoming SVR, as well as a healthy heaping of engine noise.

The three-minute video from YouTuber Automotive Mike shows the new SUV sprinting around the Nürburgring – covered in camouflage, of course – putting its more powerful V8 engine through the ringer. Underhood the same supercharged 5.0-liter V8 found on other SVR models will make its way to the Velar; in the Range Rover Sport SVR it produces 575 horsepower (429 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. That would be a significant upgrade from the current 3.0-liter supercharged V6 in the Velar that makes 380 hp (283 kW) and 322 lb-ft (437 Nm).

In terms of visual upgrades, there’s no hiding the Velar SVR’s larger intakes at the corner of the front fascia, gaping lower grille, larger black wheels, and circular exhaust tips; our rendering artist attempted to visualize the Velar SVR with all of those added cues. The rest of the body is well covered up in this clip, unfortunately, but it appears the SUV will carry over most of its same styling cues from the standard version.

We should see the new Range Rover Velar SVR sometime before the end of the year. As far as pricing goes, don’t expect it to be cheap. The most expensive Velar on sale today in the United States costs $103,265 with all the available options – but expect the SVR version to be even more expensive than that.

Source: YouTube / Automotive Mike