Ford is adding another member to the new Fiesta family, which is, unfortunately, not available in the United States. The Fiesta Sport Van, which joins the already available Transit van, Transit Custom, Transit Connect, and Transit Courier in the brand’s LCV range (depending on the market), marks the return of the Blue oval company to the urban hatchback van market.

Based on the latest generation Fiesta, the small panel van has a compact three-door body with a practical load compartment capable of carrying approximately 35.41 cubic foot (1.0 cubic meter) of cargo with a gross payload of around 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms). The load area comes covered with durable sidewall trim and a rubber floor covering with four tie-down hooks.

Two powertrain options will be available for customers – either a 1.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged three-cylinder gas unit with 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts), or a 1.5-liter TDCi diesel with 120 hp (89 kW). Fuel efficiency and CO2 emission figures will be released soon.

The cabin of the Fiesta Sport Van should look pretty familiar to you, as it basically mirrors the interior of the standard Fiesta hatch. On board you’ll find the latest generation SYNC 3 Ford infotainment system with AndroidAuto and CarPlay connectivity, and a tablet-style eight-inch touchscreen display. An array of assist and safety features is also available (as standard or optionally), including pre‑collision assist with pedestrian detection emergency braking system, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot information system.

For customers searching for some sportiness in their business, Ford will be happy to offer an attractive design package for the new Fiesta Sport Van, which includes ST-inspired front and rear bumpers, and up to 18-inch (!) alloy wheels. Similarly-styled upgrades are also available for the interior, where the marque will offer revised seats, gear lever, pedals, steering wheel, and trim materials.

Source: Ford