After unveiling the all-new Touareg as well as a couple of SUVs in recent weeks for the Chinese market, Volkswagen is now ready to present the next-generation Lavida. What is it? It’s a no-frills compact family sedan with an emphasis on practicality and featuring a design that certainly won’t blow you away. Having sold approximately 450,000 units last year, it’s safe to say the Lavida is a very important model for VW’s Chinese branch, which managed to move nearly 3.2 million cars last year.

More about VW in China: VW To Launch At Least 10 New SUVs In China By 2020

Putting the MQB platform to good use once again, the third generation of the sedan will be sold alongside its PQ-based predecessor for a while. Chinese media is reporting the 2018 Lavida will be available with a 1.5-liter engine delivering 116 hp and a turbocharged 1.2-liter unit with the same output. A beefier turbo 1.4-liter can churn 150 hp. Buyers will get to pick from either a five-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic.

Compared to the model before it, the new Lavida is longer, wider and lower, with an extended wheelbase granting superior legroom for passengers sitting in the back on the elongated rear bench. Customers in need of a bigger cargo capacity will be able to buy the Gran Lavida, essentially a wagon version of the four-door sedan.

Both body styles will be manufactured in China for China by the local SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture.

Aside from bringing the Touareg and the Lavida at the Beijing show, VW is also displaying the China-built Arteon bound to be sold locally as the CC rather than switching to the new moniker. These production models will share the spotlight beginning tomorrow with the I.D. Vizzion concept set to morph into a road-going fully electric sedan in 2022 at the latest.

Source: Volkswagen