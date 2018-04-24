Jaguar has expanded the portfolio of its XE sports sedan with the addition of a new special edition. Based on the XE R-Sport trim, the Landmark Edition brings a number of visual upgrades over the standard XE, both inside and out.

Starting with the exterior, the model receives a new sporty front bumper, body-colored side sills and spoiler, as well as side window surrounds, door mirror caps, grille surround, and side vents finished in gloss black. Other enhancements include a special Landmark badging on the side vents, identifying the special edition model, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Limited exclusively to the Landmark Edition is the selection of three new color options - Yulong White, Firenze Red, and Santorini Black.

The already plush cabin is upgraded with unique Landmark-branded treadplates, in addition to the perforated grained luxurious leather upholstery of the R-Sport trim. As part of the standard equipment customers will get adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, and Jaguar’s InControl Touch Pro satellite navigation system commanded through a 10-inch touchscreen on the central console. An emergency braking system, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, adaptive speed limiter, and lane keep assist all come as standard.

However, the added sportiness to the exterior is not matched by more powerful engines. That’s not bad news, as the British manufacturer’s Ingenium gasoline and diesel motors are already quite capable in the XE sedan. Depending on the market, available for the Landmark Edition will be a 2.0-liter gas turbo unit with 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and a four-cylinder diesel with 180 hp (134 kW). Both units, as Jaguar promises, deliver “an exceptional combination of performance and refinement.”

The automaker will release further information about the 2019 XE, including full pricing and specification, later this year, closer to the sedan’s on-sale date.

Source: Jaguar