Toyota introduced the Japan-focused GR sports car range in September 2017 and the Yaris GRMN is currently at the core of the lineup. The GRMN-badged models will serve as the hottest version of a nameplate, followed by the midrange GR and the entry-level GR Sport. Right now, the only GRMN car is the Yaris supermini, which back home in Japan is known as the Vitz GRMN.

One of the Euro-spec cars was the subject of this video focusing on the acceleration performance of Toyota’s pocket rocket all the way up to 100 mph (160 kph). An interesting offering in the crowded hot hatch segment, the Yaris GRMN was not bitten by the downsizing bug like it has been the case with the three-cylinder Ford Fiesta ST. Instead, it uses a big-ish 1.8-liter gasoline engine armed with a supercharger.

The official number provided by Toyota is 6.3 seconds for the acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph) or 0.2s less than the data recorded from within this particular Yaris GRMN. It may not be hugely impressive, but it’s still substantially quicker than Volkswagen Polo GTI and the aforementioned Ford Fiesta ST, both of which need an extra four tenths of a second to complete the task. Top speed is electronically governed at 143 mph (230 kph), which is in the same ballpark as the GTI’s 147 mph (237 kph) and the ST’s 144 mph (232 kph).

But numbers don’t necessarily tell the whole story as there’s more about the 209-hp Yaris GRMN than its unusual engine. It might take some time getting used to the styling, but at least we can all agree that it sounds pretty good. The hot hatch should prove to be agile and nimble around the corners considering it weighs just 1,135 kilograms (2,502 pounds), although the Suzuki Swift Sport is still significantly lighter, at 970 kg (2,138 lbs) for the manual model.

Hopefully, the Yaris GRMN is a sign of things to come as far as go-faster Toyotas, with the company already hinting an Auris / Corolla Hatchback GR could be on the agenda. Needless to say, the new Supra is a prime candidate to receive the Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring treatment.

Video: Automann-TV / YouTube