It could arrive as soon as 2021
The future of Infiniti will be bold, as evident by the automaker saying the Q Inspiration Concept will be the basis for a future electrified vehicle platform.
“Infiniti is developing a new platform for electrified vehicles inspired by the Q Inspiration Concept car, which shows the new design language for the age of autonomy and electrification,” says Infiniti Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger. “We very much had China in mind when designing the Q Inspiration, which shows a very sporty, performance-oriented electric concept, with a much bigger interior space."
The EV-based vehicle will be one of five new vehicles the automaker will build in China over the next five years. An Infiniti EV is expected in 2021, according to the automaker; however, that date has been pushed back from 2019. At this point, the Japanese luxury automaker is playing a bit of catchup when compared to most of its competitors.
Infiniti unveiled the Q Inspiration Concept earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show. There, the concept had Infiniti’s VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine, which capable of changing its compression on the fly, under the hood. However, the Infiniti also at the time noted the concept is “the first manifestation of INFINITI's new form language for an era of advanced powertrains.” An EV powertrain makes perfect sense.
The design of the concept is unique. The grille is massive – and also almost functionally useless for an EV – with wide intakes on the lower fascia and in front of the wheels. The thin-slit headlights look tiny by comparison. The flowing roof with flows to fastback-like rear end. The integrated exhaust is understated. Inside, it’s a minimalist’s dream come true with a floating center console, expansive dashboard, and contrasting accents. The interior will change before anything vehicle based on the concept enters production.
"The Q Inspiration concept car takes the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution,” says Karim Habib, Infiniti Executive Design Director. “A shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains; we were able to create an alternative form with flowing gestures, more engaging in character and more enriching in experience. With its long cabin, balanced proportions and muscular stance, the concept heralds in a new era for INFINITI models."
Infiniti may have announced an EV is coming, but other vital details remain unknown. We have no idea what kind of electric powertrain the Q Inspiration-based production vehicle could receive. Infiniti already pushed back the date once on when it would release an EV. Hopefully, they don’t have to delay again.
Source: Infiniti
Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept
INFINITI confirms new electrified vehicle platform influenced by Q Inspiration concept car
BEIJING – Infiniti Motor Company today announced it is developing an all-new electrified vehicle platform influenced by the stunning Q Inspiration concept car. Infiniti will produce an electrified vehicle on this platform, one of five new vehicles it will build in China over the next five years.
Infiniti Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger made the announcement today at a special Auto China preview event at the Infiniti Brand Experience Center in Beijing.
Representing the next step in Infiniti design, the exterior of the Q Inspiration features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of Infiniti's new form language for an era of advanced powertrains. The concept eschews classical sedan forms with its coupe-like appearance and elongated silhouette, presenting Infiniti's design vision for vehicles in this segment.
Karim Habib, Infiniti Executive Design Director
The Q Inspiration cabin follows a minimalist approach, with a concise and clean interior design enveloping the driver and passengers in a serene and comfortable environment. Advanced powertrains have liberated Infiniti's designers from the constraints of traditional powertrain architecture to realize a spacious interior. Modern technology and craftsmanship merge inside the cabin, presented in a way that enables, rather than distracts, the driver.
Infiniti is also reconfirming the company's commitment to electrification. For Chinese car-buyers, this translates into vehicles with increased performance and fuel economy with reduced emissions.
Infiniti also highlighted its handsome Prototype 9 e-roadster, a hand-crafted, elegant concept evoking a vintage 1940s grand prix race car while also boasting a prototype electric motor and battery from Nissan Motor Corporation's Advanced Powertrain department.
About Prototype 9, Krueger added: "Prototype 9 started as an after-hours idea and grew into a fully fledged prototype. Our teams have proven skills in manufacturing, engineering, design and advanced powertrains, yet they wanted to bring their own traditional craftsmanship to the project. They made Prototype 9 a reality, a result of their ingenuity. Prototype 9 blends modern technology and hand-crafted details paying tribute to the forebears of Infiniti."
Infiniti operates in China via a partnership with Dongfeng Motor Company Ltd. (DFL), China's largest automotive joint venture. In 2017, Infiniti sold a record 48,408 vehicles in China, a 16% increase from the prior year.