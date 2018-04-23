The future of Infiniti will be bold, as evident by the automaker saying the Q Inspiration Concept will be the basis for a future electrified vehicle platform.

“Infiniti is developing a new platform for electrified vehicles inspired by the Q Inspiration Concept car, which shows the new design language for the age of autonomy and electrification,” says Infiniti Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger. “We very much had China in mind when designing the Q Inspiration, which shows a very sporty, performance-oriented electric concept, with a much bigger interior space."

The EV-based vehicle will be one of five new vehicles the automaker will build in China over the next five years. An Infiniti EV is expected in 2021, according to the automaker; however, that date has been pushed back from 2019. At this point, the Japanese luxury automaker is playing a bit of catchup when compared to most of its competitors.

Infiniti unveiled the Q Inspiration Concept earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show. There, the concept had Infiniti’s VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine, which capable of changing its compression on the fly, under the hood. However, the Infiniti also at the time noted the concept is “the first manifestation of INFINITI's new form language for an era of advanced powertrains.” An EV powertrain makes perfect sense.

The design of the concept is unique. The grille is massive – and also almost functionally useless for an EV – with wide intakes on the lower fascia and in front of the wheels. The thin-slit headlights look tiny by comparison. The flowing roof with flows to fastback-like rear end. The integrated exhaust is understated. Inside, it’s a minimalist’s dream come true with a floating center console, expansive dashboard, and contrasting accents. The interior will change before anything vehicle based on the concept enters production.

"The Q Inspiration concept car takes the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution,” says Karim Habib, Infiniti Executive Design Director. “A shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains; we were able to create an alternative form with flowing gestures, more engaging in character and more enriching in experience. With its long cabin, balanced proportions and muscular stance, the concept heralds in a new era for INFINITI models."

Infiniti may have announced an EV is coming, but other vital details remain unknown. We have no idea what kind of electric powertrain the Q Inspiration-based production vehicle could receive. Infiniti already pushed back the date once on when it would release an EV. Hopefully, they don’t have to delay again.

Source: Infiniti