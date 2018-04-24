The concept looks like a luxury sedan on stilts and features an opulent cabin that features a hidden tea set.
While a handful of images of its design leaked out recently, Mercedes-Benz has now announced full details about the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept for the Auto China show in Beijing. The vehicle's designers create an odd shape with the Chinese market specifically in mind by blending the aesthetics of an SUV and a sedan – the two most popular segments for luxury vehicles there.
For power, the Vision Ultimate Luxury features an electric, all-wheel-drive powertrain. The four electric motors produce a total of 738 horsepower (550 kilowatts), and the 80-kilowatt-hour battery allows for an estimated range of over 200 miles (322 kilometers). A fast-charging system would allow for recouping around 60 miles (97 kilometers) in just five minutes.
The vehicle's design is certainly striking, if not necessarily beautiful. In front, the Vision Ultimate Luxury concept features a gigantic chrome grille that immediately grabs attention. Muscular fenders and big intakes in the lower fascia lend the model an aggressive, somewhat sporty look, too.
The design really shows its weirdness in profile, though. The model's proportions make your mind expect to see a luxury SUV, but the tail dips down to create a notchback. The shape makes the look like a sedan with a lifted suspension. The fan-like, multi-spoke wheels don't help the model's aesthetics either because they are reminiscent of the ugly aftermarket pieces that some tuner cars wear.
In another visually intriguing design decision, the Vision Ultimate Luxury features a split that runs from the roof to the tail. This element splits the sunroof into two pieces and cuts up the rear glass, too. Chrome trim draws the eye to this detail, too.
Maybach's clientele buy these lavish vehicles to ride in comfort while a chauffeur handles the driving, and the designers put an emphasis on pampering the rear passengers for this concept. Occupants back there sit in fully adjustable chairs with diamond-stitched Nappa leather in the color Crystal White. There's also lots of rose-gold-colored trim. The expansive center console features a compete tea set, including a heated section underneath the pieces for keeping the drinks warm. An electric cover slides into place after enjoying tea time.
The person driving the Vision Ultimate Luxury gets a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays – one for the instruments and another for infotainment duties. There's even more Crystal White leather up front and a mix of wood and rose gold trim.
The Maybach sub-brand will reportedly offer an SUV in the future, but it likely won't look like this concept's odd blend of SUV and sedan design. Instead, Mercedes will probably use the GLS as the basis for the highly luxurious model.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
World premiere of Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury
Exclusive motoring at the highest level
Stuttgart/Beijing. At "Auto China 2018" in Beijing, Mercedes-Benz is
presenting the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The design of the
crossover, based on an exclusive high-end sedan and an SUV, follows the
philosophy of Sensual Purity. The show car combines the comfort and typical
strengths of both body styles. These include the raised seating position and the
athletic looks. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is conceived as
an electric vehicle with four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors
and fully variable all-wheel drive.
"The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a totally new archetype of a kind
never seen before," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG.
"Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a sedan to produce an ultramodern
SUV of three-box design," says Wagener. "With sensual and pure
sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that underscores the position of
Mercedes-Maybach as the ultimate luxury brand."
Continuing the Mercedes-Maybach success story
The concept vehicle not only embodies the Mercedes-Maybach design language, it
also reflects the traditional brand values while continuing the successful
Mercedes-Maybach story. True to the principle of creating "the very best from the
very best,” Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in luxury while uniting the
perfection of Mercedes-Benz with the exclusivity of Maybach.
The show car also merges influences from the Western and Far Eastern
hemispheres to deliver an appealing automotive cultural dialogue. For instance,
use is made of "Magic Wood" ebony, which is traditional in Chinese furniture
design. The same motif is also underlined by the combination of SUV and
notchback sedan, which are the most successful body styles not only
internationally, but especially on the Chinese market.
In the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, spaciousness and comfort, in
combination with the raised seating position, elegant design and finest materials,
particularly in the rear, give rise to a luxury experience at the highest level. The
vehicle stands in exemplary manner for the typical Mercedes-Maybach values:
traditional craftsmanship, uniqueness and individualization.
Exterior design: harmony of sensuality and purity
Smooth, extravagant surfaces with no beads or sharp edges create an image of
sporty elegance: the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury has a majestic
look. With its balanced proportions, the vehicle has tremendous presence.
The front end is accentuated by the distinctive chrome-plated radiator grille with
its fine vertical bars in the style of a pinstripe suit. The new grille design
celebrated its world premiere in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive
coupe concept car that delighted aficionados and fans of the brand in 2016. It also
inspired the latest reinterpretation for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
In combination with the low-profile front headlamps with three lamp units, the
grille dominates the front view of the vehicle while emphasizing its brand
affiliation. The large air inlets along with the horizontal air inlet with integral
chrome blades underline the sportiness of the SUV sedan while lending it a
dynamic look. The air inlets are crossed by the brand's typical honeycomb pattern.
A continuous trim strip extends from the split bonnet across the roof through to
the rear end.
Unlike a conventional sedan, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury offers
a significantly higher, SUV-typical seating position and therefore a sublime
driving experience. This addresses the desire of many customers for a feeling of
protection and security – a challenge for the designers. Ultimately, the task was to
harmoniously transfer the familiar three-box design – hood, passenger
compartment and trunk – to an SUV-like architecture. This produces an
interesting tension between the poles of sportiness and Mercedes-Maybach luxury.
The upright C-pillar, long, gently forward-sloping hood and compact notchback
dominate the sportily elegant side view. The muscular volume of the flank is
accentuated by a long wheelbase and short rear overhangs. The overall appearance
is rounded off by 24-inch turbine-look wheels.
Truncated running boards in machined aluminum are integrated in the lower door
area. They are illuminated in white and bear the Maybach logo. The overall vehicle
is accentuated by subtle chrome trim above the running boards as well as in the
lower area of the front and rear ends. The electrically extending door handles are
flush with the sides.
At the rear end, the three-part lamps are reminiscent of the design of the front
headlamps. Situated above them is the visually vertically split rear window.
Another striking feature is the modelled underride guard with diffuser look. It, too,
is permeated by the Maybach pattern from the front end.
Sublimeness meets lightness: interior design
The interior of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury features an exciting
contrast between high-level sportiness and luxurious spaciousness. This show car
is the ultimate embodiment of a luxury dream automobile. The goal of the interior
designers was to provide echoes of the series-produced vehicles while transporting
them into an unprecedented world of luxury. They created a symbiosis of
sportiness, modernity and elegance, giving an idea of coming generations of
Mercedes-Maybach models.
Exclusive materials with high-grade highlights exude exquisite quality in the
interior, thereby underlining the vehicle's superlative luxury. The generous
feeling of spaciousness, together with the high-contrast color compositions, make
for an unattained luxury experience. The colors employed are typical of the brand,
such as rose gold, crystal white and pearl grey. Flowing forms, delicate fabrics and
aluminum parts create an exciting contrast between the sportily elegant details of
an SUV and the lightness of a sedan.
As the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is intended primarily for
chauffeur-driven use, its design is strongly focused on the rear passengers and their
well-being. It is in the rear that the feeling of cozy spaciousness is at its most intense.
The driver's area and cockpit are reduced to the essentials. Air vents, which reflect
the design of the radiator grille, surround the free-standing Widescreen Cockpit
with double 12.3-inch displays. The feeling of spaciousness is further enhanced by
a light, contrasting bottom part of the instrument panel as well as by the reduced
height of the dashboard. Overall, the interior creates an atmosphere of luxurious
coziness that allows the occupants to relax pleasantly. To emphasize the visual
lightness, the rose gold frame of the front seats is open, exposing the white leather
to view. The color/material scheme celebrates the superlative luxury of the Vision
Mercedes-Maybach with exquisite materials and breathtaking surfaces.
The luxurious lightness of the interior is emphasized by the color crystal white,
the finest Nappa leather and a sensual shade of brown that features a light
metallic finish on the instrument panel. Gleaming surfaces in polished aluminum
generate exciting reflections while mirroring the highlight: the rose gold-coated
seats. The claim to the ultimate in luxury goes hand-in-hand with extreme
technical challenges. For instance, the intense Mercedes-Maybach signature red
metallic finish is applied by expert hand in several coats. Tradition and modernity
are reflected in the form of appealing contrasts. The entire interior is surrounded
by a large-area trim level. Dark ebony forms an exciting contrast with the
surrounding areas of white leather. Wave-like, flowing lines of light are integrated
flush into the wood surfaces, impressively uniting the analogue and digital worlds.
The tailored seat upholstery layouts take up the lines of the trim while giving a
reinterpretation to the typical diamond shape. The fine perforations are in rose
gold. Thought through down to the smallest detail, crafted with love and affection.
Modelled on the S-Class
As in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the especially comfortable seats impress with
their adjustment kinematics. Unlike in a conventional sedan, the backrest is
adjusted separately while the footwell and seat reference point remain unchanged.
The cushion can be adjusted separately, while the seat angle and height adjustment
are combined. Extra-soft knee cushions afford protection and comfort. The reclining
seats feature a calf support, which is freely adjustable for length and angle. The
crystal white Nappa leather seats are enhanced by diamond stitching in rose gold.
The wide center console extends through to the rear. It is equipped with an
integral, heated tray with teapot and cups, allowing exquisite tea-drinking
enjoyment while on the road. The philosophy of tea plays a key role in bringing
body and mind into balance while discovering the path to inner calm and vitality.
The tea service is integrated into a sculpted wooden tray made of ebony, known as
"Magic Wood." At the press of a button, the handmade service of finest china can
be electrically retracted into the console under a sliding cover finished in highgloss
black.
The Mercedes-Benz user experience, too, represents the definitive embodiment of
a luxury dream car. The design language is warmer and brighter, creating a
luxurious atmosphere. The car was created entirely in a 3D real-time graphic
environment. Like a butler, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury acts
with anticipation, instead of offering long menus and lists. The vehicle plays music
to match the current mood, knows the appointment calendar and plans the routes
accordingly. In the rear, various flavors of tea and relaxation programs are on
offer, depending on who the rear passenger is.
The familiar ENERGIZING Comfort has been carried over from the S-Class.
Systems such as massage, fragrance, light and music are combined, helping to
regenerate and improve concentration. This holistic comfort and infotainment
system can be individually programmed and adapted for every world market.
The highlight of the Mercedes-Benz user experience in the Vision
Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is the comprehensive touch control concept –
a combination of touchscreen, touchpad on the center console and Touch Control
Buttons on the steering wheel. Alongside the intuitive control experience, reduced
driver distraction is a further advantage.
The control concept of the free-standing Widescreen Cockpit comprises three
levels with rising information density: home screen, base screen and a submenu.
The voice control adjusts to the user's voice and adapts new vogue words or
changed use of language. In addition, the system does not employ stereotypical
responses, but uses interactive variation.
On the aesthetic front, it is based on the traditional Chinese ink painting style with
its simplicity, white surfaces and balanced proportions.
State-of-the-art powertrain and suspension technology
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is conceived as an electric car.
Thanks to its four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors, it offers fully
variable all-wheel drive. The output from the powertrain is 750 hp (550 kW). The
flat underfloor battery has a usable capacity of around 80 kWh, producing a range
of over 200 miles (500 kilometers according to the NEDC). The top speed is
electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).
The fast-charging function is also convenient: thanks to DC charging based on the
CCS standard, the system allows a charging capacity of up to 350 kW. In just five
minutes, enough power can be charged to achieve an additional range of around
60 miles (100 kilometers).
The battery can be charged by cable at public charging stations, conventional
domestic socket outlets or, even more conveniently, by induction. The charging
current is contactlessly transmitted by an electromagnetic field below the car.
An eye on the future: visionary show cars
With its generous dimensions, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury
(length/width/height: 207 x 83 x 70 inches) represents a continuation of the series
of visionary design show cars from Mercedes-Benz. The series so far includes the
Vision EnerG-Force (Los Angeles, November 2012), AMG Vision Gran Turismo
(Sunnyvale, 2013), Vision Tokyo (Tokyo, 2015), Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6
Coupe (Pebble Beach, 2016) and Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet (Pebble
Beach, 2017). Thanks to the global footprint of Mercedes-Benz Design, these
concept vehicles take their cue from local trends in design, culture and mobility
while making them the focal point of the respective mobility concept.
Mercedes-Maybach: perfection blended with exclusivity
Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The
target group includes customers who place value on exquisite luxury, perfect
craftsmanship and exceptional appointments. The current Maybach lineup
includes the Mercedes-Maybach S560 4MATIC and Mercedes-Maybach S650
Sedan. The absolute top-of-the range model from the luxury brand is the Pullman
with vis-à-vis seating layout behind the partition (not available in the U.S.). With a
length of 6.50 meters, the Pullman is the longest model of the S-Class family.