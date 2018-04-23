With the debut of the new XT4 in New York, Cadillac also has plans to refresh its larger XT5 for 2020. Our spy photographers captured the new SUV on road new GM’s Milford Proving Grounds, hiding updated features both front and back, particularly the Escala-inspired grille and front fascia, and some revisions to the rear bumper.

While most of the body goes unchanged, the front fascia is covered up by camouflage, hiding a design likely inspired by the Escala concept we saw in 2016 – which itself could hit the production line in 2021. Some of the same cues we’ve seen on the XT4 should carry over to the larger XT5, too. A new front clip and a revised grille will be amongst the most significant revisions. Out back, updates for the XT5 will be limited to a new bumper almost exclusively.

One of the biggest updates could come under the hood. The new XT5 is rumored to offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine alongside its current 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts). It’s unclear if the same mild-hybrid system offered on the XT5 offered in China will also carry over; that setup uses a nine-speed automatic to return 29.77 miles per gallon (7.9 liters/100 kilometers).

In the cabin, Cadillac should add some more tech to the XT5. It’s possible that the SUV could come with a number of new electronic driving aids, including the Super Cruise partial self-driving system for highways. Currently Super Cruise is reserved for the CT6 sedan exclusively, but Cadillac has already confirmed that it will make its way to the XT4, so the same technology also makes sense for the larger XT5.

The new Cadillac XT5 will continue to be built at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee plant. Expect to see the refreshed SUV debut early in 2019 – most likely at the Detroit Auto Show – before going on sale later in the year as a 2020 model.

Source: Automedia