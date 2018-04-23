Maria Sharapova, Mark Webber Hit The Track In Porsche 911 GT2 RS

You’ve by now heard all about the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS. It set a blistering Nürburgring lap time of 6 minutes, 47.3 seconds. It packs 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It’ll reach 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph.

But can it put a smile on the face of a tennis star?

To find out, Porsche enlisted its Brand Ambassadors, former Porsche Works driver Mark Webber and five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova, to take the GT2 RS for a spin. The duo got behind the wheel of the most powerful Porsche road car at the company’s development center in Weissach, Germany. First, Sharapova went for a drive under the close tutelage of Webber. Then the experienced racing driver took over to give the tennis star a thrill ride around the track.

It’s not the first time this duo went for a high-speed ride in a hot Porsche. Back in 2014, Porsche sent Webber and Sharapova out for a drive in a 918 Spyder.

Of course, we know that Webber had tried out the 911 GT2 RS before – he starred in a promotional video for The Grand Tour in which he performed terribly during a driving test for the TV show.

Along with the aforementioned incredible engine specs, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS packs lots of impressive performance components. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, for instance, has revised gear ratios for improved acceleration. The hood, fenders, and decklid are made from carbon fiber to save weight. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard to scrub speed. The suspension is fully adjustable so it can be tuned for different tracks. And the car even has four-wheel steering to help with low-speed agility.

Want to replicate Webber and Sharapova’s experience yourself? Well, doing so won’t be cheap. To pick up a GT2 RS in the U.S. you’ll need $293,200 – before taxes, destination, or options, which can push the sticker price up to $359,670. For now, simply live vicariously by watching the full video above.

