Infiniti's newest SUV will also be the first to make its way to a Marvel movie.
One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, hits theaters later in just a few days. While we don’t doubt there will be plenty of in-movie marketing from technology companies, automakers, and others alike, Infiniti has teamed up with Marvel Studios ahead of the film’s opening to promote its all-new QX50.
Two versions of a new ad spot entitled "Date Night" – one running for 15 seconds, and the other for 30 seconds – will begin airing on TV and online in the next few days, leading up to the opening of Avengers: Infinity War on Friday. A longer 90-second version of the ad will be shown in theaters beginning April 27. The spot will center around the all-new QX50, which will also have a small cameo in the film itself.
"We couldn't be more excited about working with Infiniti for the first time," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing. "Between their highly anticipated launch of the QX50 and our climactic release of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' we recognized a tremendous opportunity to share our mutual passions for risk-taking, adventure, excellence, and advancement with fans all around the country."
This isn't the first time we've seen automakers put cash towards in-movie marketing though, particularly in Marvel films. Acura built an NSX convertible concept for the Tony Stark in the first Avengers film, and Audi followed up with its own marketing, centered around the R8 cabrio in the next few Marvel movie. Nissan, meanwhile, has spent plenty of time (and money) touting its Rogue SUV in the Star Wars films. So it only makes sense that Infiniti would use the QX50 in a film that essentially uses the same name.
For what it's worth, Infiniti calls the new QX50 its most advanced vehicle to date. Complete with a turbocharged 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine, the QX50 produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 6.3 seconds, all while returning up to 27 miles per gallon. So, in between action scenes and gunfighting, see if you can spot the new Infiniti on screen.
Source: Infiniti
INFINITI announced today that it is teaming up with Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" to celebrate the launch of the all-new luxury midsize crossover, the 2019 QX50, in showrooms now. Beginning today, the 30- and 15-second versions of the "Date Night" spot are airing on TV and online. In addition to being able to see a 90-second version of the ad in theaters beginning April 27, moviegoers will be able to catch the INFINITI QX50 in a scene in Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War."
In name and spirit, the collaboration between INFINITI and Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" is a dual celebration of the culmination of years of building toward an epic moment. The movie is the product of more than a decade of storytelling, and the INFINITI QX50's engine is the result of a 20-plus year endeavor to create a powertrain that can seamlessly shift between performance and efficiency – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, the VC-Turbo. Both tasks seemed inconceivable and unobtainable. However, commitment and meticulous preparation have delivered both.
"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Marvel Studios and The Avengers, a franchise that complements the all-new QX50's various features as we continue to raise awareness and reach new audiences in creative and unexpected ways," said Phil O'Connor, director, Marketing Communications and Media, INFINITI USA. "The 2019 QX50 is the most advanced INFINITI to date. It embodies everything our brand stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance."
With the introduction of the 2019 INFINITI QX50, Marvel Super Heroes are not the only ones with superpowers anymore. "Date Night" highlights several of the QX50's "superpowers" including the VC-Turbo engine, ProPILOT Assist, and the advanced craftsmanship of the interior cabin. These class-leading features translate to power and efficiency that can help anyone feel like they, too, have superpowers. And, when the universe is putting obstacles in the way – like bumper-to-bumper highway traffic and one cute grandma moving at her own pace – anyone can use a little help (especially when they are eager to see one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War").
Between April 18 and May 31, 2018, fans will also be able to experience additional INFINITI exclusives, including a behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the origins of the Infinity Stones as well as interviews with cast and crew, content from past films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and footage from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War."
"Date Night" was filmed over three days in Los Angeles. Director Anthony Leonardi with production house Bullitt, along with INFINITI and creative agency CP+B, collaborated to create the ad that will air in the United States, featuring the iconic Avengers theme music and a young couple who share the same virtues as the luxury brand.