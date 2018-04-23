One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, hits theaters later in just a few days. While we don’t doubt there will be plenty of in-movie marketing from technology companies, automakers, and others alike, Infiniti has teamed up with Marvel Studios ahead of the film’s opening to promote its all-new QX50.

Two versions of a new ad spot entitled "Date Night" – one running for 15 seconds, and the other for 30 seconds – will begin airing on TV and online in the next few days, leading up to the opening of Avengers: Infinity War on Friday. A longer 90-second version of the ad will be shown in theaters beginning April 27. The spot will center around the all-new QX50, which will also have a small cameo in the film itself.

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Infiniti for the first time," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing. "Between their highly anticipated launch of the QX50 and our climactic release of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' we recognized a tremendous opportunity to share our mutual passions for risk-taking, adventure, excellence, and advancement with fans all around the country."

This isn't the first time we've seen automakers put cash towards in-movie marketing though, particularly in Marvel films. Acura built an NSX convertible concept for the Tony Stark in the first Avengers film, and Audi followed up with its own marketing, centered around the R8 cabrio in the next few Marvel movie. Nissan, meanwhile, has spent plenty of time (and money) touting its Rogue SUV in the Star Wars films. So it only makes sense that Infiniti would use the QX50 in a film that essentially uses the same name.

For what it's worth, Infiniti calls the new QX50 its most advanced vehicle to date. Complete with a turbocharged 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine, the QX50 produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 6.3 seconds, all while returning up to 27 miles per gallon. So, in between action scenes and gunfighting, see if you can spot the new Infiniti on screen.

Source: Infiniti